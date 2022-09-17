scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: AAP leader Amanatullah Khan’s arrest sparks slugfest

Delhi News Updates: Six people were rescued and two trapped after a house collapsed in Northeast Delhi's Johripur Extension on Friday. Video footage of the incident showed that the house had collapsed inwards.

New Delhi | September 17, 2022 10:33:25 am
amanatullah khanAAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrives at Anti-Corruption Branch office for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Delhi News Updates:  Hours after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the anti-corruption branch (ACB), the Aam Aadmi Party called the arrest a “conspiracy” to implicate the MLA in a false case and defame the party. The party also said that the ACB found nothing from his house. Earlier in the day, the ACB, which comes under Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, raided premises linked to Khan and allegedly found an unlicenced pistol and cash.

Six people were rescued and two trapped after a house collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Johripur Extension on Friday. Video footage of the incident showed that the house had collapsed inwards. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that they received a call around 12 pm regarding the incident. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site, Garg said. “So far six persons have been rescued and it is suspected that two more are there,” he added. Rescue operations are underway.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were “unnecessarily troubling everyone”, and that he still did not know what the liquor scam was all about. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the Lieutenant Governor, CBI and BJP have quoted varying amounts of money involved in the alleged liquor scam, but he didn’t understand what it was really about. “One of their (BJP) leaders says it is a scam of Rs 8,000 crore, the LG says it is a scam of Rs 144 crore and the CBI FIR says there is a scam of Rs 1 crore. I don’t understand what the liquor scam is,” Kejriwal said.

How Mahatma Gandhi ‘fired the first salvo’ in creation of Jamia Millia Islamia

So strong was the fervour of Non-Cooperation and the Khilafat Movement which gripped young students and teachers in Aligarh in 1920, that with scant resources it took all of 17 days for Jamia Millia Islamia to be born in their pursuit of a “truly nationalist institution”.

In many ways, Jamia was born of the discontent of nationalist students and teachers at the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College – founded by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan in Aligarh in 1875 – against the institution’s indifference to the calls of these anti-colonial movements. Among those at the helm of the founding of Jamia were the famous Ali brothers, Shaukat and Mohammed, the leaders of the Khilafat Movement, and Mahatma Gandhi “fired the first salvo” on October 12 1920, in an address to students of the college. Two days before his address, ten members of the college Syndicate, alarmed by national trends, had invoked an address made to Viceroy Lord Lytton in 1877 that they would like the college to make Indian Muslims “worthy and useful subjects of the British Crown”.

