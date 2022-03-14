scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 14, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live: AAP to gherao BJP headquarters to protest ‘delay’ in civic polls

Delhi News Live: AAP allegedthat the poll panel was scheduled to announce the dates for the election to three civic bodies but deferred it after it was "threatened and blackmailed" by the ruling BJP.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 14, 2022 9:43:53 am
Kejriwal had urged PM Narendra Modi to allow the municipal elections in the national capital, saying postponing polls weakens the democratic system. (File photo/PTI)

Delhi News Live: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will on Monday stage a protest against the BJP for allegedly forcing the State Election Commission to “defer” the conduct of municipal polls in the national capital, the party said. At 10 am, the party workers and the people of Delhi will assemble at the office and then move to gherao the BJP headquarters, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

Upping the ante over the issue, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on Sunday alleged that the poll panel was scheduled to announce the dates for the election to three municipal corporations but deferred it after it was “threatened and blackmailed” by the ruling BJP.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Meanwhile, several more anganwadi workers received termination notices over the weekend for being an “active part of the strike, agitation and dharna”, with the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) reporting that the number was over 70 till late Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of workers and helpers have been on strike since January 31 with the primary demand of a substantial increase in pay and the status of government employees.

More from Delhi

Live Blog

Delhi News Live: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had urged PM Narendra Modi to allow the municipal elections in the national capital, saying that postponing polls weakens the democratic system; Follow this space for Latest Updates

09:43 (IST)14 Mar 2022
Relook at committee to pick Metro MD: Centre writes to Delhi govt

The Centre and Delhi government are at odds over the formation of a ‘selection committee’ to pick the Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), with the former writing a letter to the AAP government to “reconstitute” the committee since the current one is “missing” experienced professionals.

The Delhi government has shortlisted 25 persons so far for the top post, sources said, adding that 35 people from the central government, DMRC and departments of the state government had applied for the post. This included several current DMRC directors. Read more

09:34 (IST)14 Mar 2022
Over 20k metric tonnes of biomass used in seven NCR thermal plants

Around 20,830 metric tonnes of biomass, of which paddy straw is a component, has been used in seven thermal power plants in the NCR so far, and the tender process for use of another 43 lakh metric tonnes is underway. This is as per data presented at a session on agricultural stubble management during a discussion on measures to mitigate air pollution in Delhi-NCR organised by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) last week.

Using paddy straw in power plants is one way of minimising burning of stubble. Arvind Nautiyal, member secretary, CAQM, said the commission had issued statutory directions to 11 thermal power plants situated in a 300-km radius around Delhi to mandatorily co-fire biomass with coal, by substituting 5% to 10% of their coal requirement with biomass. Read more

09:32 (IST)14 Mar 2022
More anganwadi workers receive termination notices

Several more anganwadi workers received termination notices over the weekend for being an “active part of the strike, agitation and dharna”, with the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) reporting that the number was over 70 till late Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of workers and helpers have been on strike since January 31 with the primary demand of a substantial increase in pay. They have also been demanding that they be given the status of government employees — currently, they are considered honorary workers — along with benefits that accompany it. Read more

The Centre and Delhi government are at odds over the formation of a ‘selection committee’ to pick the Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), with the former writing a letter to the AAP government to “reconstitute” the committee since the current one is “missing” experienced professionals.

The Delhi government has shortlisted 25 persons so far for the top post, sources said, adding that 35 people from the central government, DMRC and departments of the state government had applied for the post.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported 132 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.38 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,934, the latest health bulletin stated. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,141.

In other news, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will hold a meeting on Monday to review the progress made so far by the Centre on the promises made to farmers, including setting up a panel on MSP, and decide the future course of action. The closed-door meeting will be held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg from 10 am. The SKM had spearheaded a year-long agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd