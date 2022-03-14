Delhi News Live: AAP to gherao BJP headquarters to protest ‘delay’ in civic polls

Upping the ante over the issue, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on Sunday alleged that the poll panel was scheduled to announce the dates for the election to three municipal corporations but deferred it after it was “threatened and blackmailed” by the ruling BJP.

Meanwhile, several more anganwadi workers received termination notices over the weekend for being an “active part of the strike, agitation and dharna”, with the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) reporting that the number was over 70 till late Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of workers and helpers have been on strike since January 31 with the primary demand of a substantial increase in pay and the status of government employees.