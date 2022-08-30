scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Protesting AAP leaders spend night at Delhi Assembly demanding CBI probe on L-G; Assembly to reconvene at 11 am

Arvind Kejriwal Confidence Motion Live Updates, August 30: Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were protesting against what they allege was “corruption” and “money laundering” by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena during demonetisation.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: August 30, 2022 8:11:05 am
Delhi Live: Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were protesting against what they allege was "corruption" and "money laundering" by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena during demonetisation.

Delhi Live Updates, August 30:  The Delhi Assembly became the site of an overnight protest by the AAP and the BJP as both parties traded charges through the day – and decided to continue the face-off after hours. Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were protesting against what they allege was “corruption” and “money laundering” by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena during demonetisation. The party’s MLAs have sought a CBI probe against Saxena, who has been at loggerheads with the Delhi government.

As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called for a Confidence Motion in the Assembly on Monday, the BJP called it a “ploy” to distract people’s attention from the corruption allegations against the ruling party. Delhi Assembly has been adjourned until Tuesday 11 am amid protests by AAP leaders seeking the resignation of LG Vinai Kumar Saxena. The session was adjourned thrice on Monday as protests continued.

Following allegations of ‘corruption’ in construction of classrooms levelled by the BJP and L-G VK Saxena against the AAP-led Delhi government, Chief Minister Kejriwal Monday said they are going after schools as they couldn’t find anything against the liquor policy. Tabling a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, he said: “For the last 10-15 days, we have been seeing nautankibaazi (drama)… AAP has eaten money in liquor policy… but they found nothing… Now, they have received an order from above to not speak about the liquor policy anymore… They are now after our schools… asking why did you construct more classrooms and increase the number of toilets…”

Delhi News Live Updates: Protesting AAP leaders spend night at Delhi Assembly demanding CBI probe on L-G; Assembly to reconvene at 11 am

08:11 (IST)30 Aug 2022
Govt school student in hospital after classroom ceiling fan falls on her head

A Delhi government school student in outer Delhi's Nangloi was injured after her class room's ceiling fan fell on her head.

The student who was injured on Saturday has been admitted to a private hospital in Nangloi and is undergoing treatment. Narrating the incident, the student alleged that the ceiling had a damp and it was dripping.

"The fan fell off the ceiling in the classroom on August 27 when the classes were going on. The ceiling had a damp and water was dripping from it because of which the ceiling broke off and the fan fell down," she said. (PTI)

07:48 (IST)30 Aug 2022
Guitar, paan and mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha

The Delhi Assembly became the site of an overnight protest by the AAP and the BJP as both parties traded charges through the day – and decided to continue the face-off after hours. Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were protesting against what they allege was “corruption” and “money laundering” by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena during demonetisation.

The party’s MLAs have sought a CBI probe against Saxena, who has been at loggerheads with the Delhi government. Gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue a little before midnight, AAP MLAs including Atishi and Durgesh Pathak sang ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ as party leader Rohit Mehraulia strummed the guitar and Dilip Pandey played a drum. Read more. 

07:47 (IST)30 Aug 2022
Welcome to our Delhi live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our Delhi live blog! Follow this space for the latest developments from the National Capital. 

AAP MLAs hold a night-long protest against the L-G, under the Gandhi Statue at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, August 29, 2022. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Guitar, paan and mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha

The Delhi Assembly became the site of an overnight protest by the AAP and the BJP as both parties traded charges through the day – and decided to continue the face-off after hours.

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were protesting against what they allege was “corruption” and “money laundering” by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena during demonetisation. The party’s MLAs have sought a CBI probe against Saxena, who has been at loggerheads with the Delhi government.

Gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue a little before midnight, AAP MLAs including Atishi and Durgesh Pathak sang ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ as party leader Rohit Mehraulia strummed the guitar and Dilip Pandey played a drum.

NE Delhi riots case: Court drops Arms Act section against 6 men

While framing charges under sections of attempt to murder against six men in a Northeast Delhi riots case, a Delhi court noted that nothing has come in the investigation to show as to who actually fired the firearm following which it dropped the section under the Arms Act against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat noted that though there is a gunshot injury caused to the victim, Sahil Dabas, “however, nothing has come in the investigation to show as to who actually fired the gunshot/firearm nor was any firearm pertaining to this case recovered”.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 07:45:53 am