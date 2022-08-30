Delhi News Live Updates: Protesting AAP leaders spend night at Delhi Assembly demanding CBI probe on L-G; Assembly to reconvene at 11 am

Delhi Live: Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were protesting against what they allege was “corruption” and “money laundering” by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena during demonetisation. (Express Photo)

Delhi Live Updates, August 30: The Delhi Assembly became the site of an overnight protest by the AAP and the BJP as both parties traded charges through the day – and decided to continue the face-off after hours. Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were protesting against what they allege was “corruption” and “money laundering” by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena during demonetisation. The party’s MLAs have sought a CBI probe against Saxena, who has been at loggerheads with the Delhi government.

As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called for a Confidence Motion in the Assembly on Monday, the BJP called it a “ploy” to distract people’s attention from the corruption allegations against the ruling party. Delhi Assembly has been adjourned until Tuesday 11 am amid protests by AAP leaders seeking the resignation of LG Vinai Kumar Saxena. The session was adjourned thrice on Monday as protests continued.

Following allegations of ‘corruption’ in construction of classrooms levelled by the BJP and L-G VK Saxena against the AAP-led Delhi government, Chief Minister Kejriwal Monday said they are going after schools as they couldn’t find anything against the liquor policy. Tabling a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, he said: “For the last 10-15 days, we have been seeing nautankibaazi (drama)… AAP has eaten money in liquor policy… but they found nothing… Now, they have received an order from above to not speak about the liquor policy anymore… They are now after our schools… asking why did you construct more classrooms and increase the number of toilets…”