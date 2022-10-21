Delhi New Live: Police intensifies patrolling ahead of Diwali

Delhi New Live Updates: Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police has intensified patrolling, enhanced its presence and are carrying out anti-sabotage checks in heavy footfall areas of the capital, including markets and malls, officials said on Thursday. Flag marches and foot patrolling were conducted in the crowded market of Sarojini Nagar which usually witnesses heavy footfall during the festive season, they said.

Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) said that the people whose names are mentioned in the electoral rolls revised till January 1 this year will be treated as voters in the forthcoming municipal elections. The SEC has issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday. In the notification the Commission said the electoral rolls revised by the Chief Electoral Officers with the last date as January 1, 2022 shall be treated as the voter lists for MCD elections.

In other news, two days after Ghaziabad police lodged an FIR based on a woman’s complaint that she was gangraped and assaulted by a group of men before being dumped on the side of the road, police said at a press conference on Thursday that she fabricated the allegations. Police also pointed to a property dispute as a potential cause. The Delhi Commission for Women had on Wednesday issued a notice to the Ghaziabad police regarding the case, with its chief Swati Maliwal alleging that the woman had been violated with an iron rod.