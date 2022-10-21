scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Live now

Delhi New Live: Police intensifies patrolling ahead of Diwali

Flag marches and foot patrolling were conducted in the crowded market of Sarojini Nagar which usually witnesses heavy footfall during the festive season, they said.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 21, 2022 9:25:04 am
People shop at a crowded market ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October 11, 2022. (PTI)

Delhi New Live Updates: Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police has intensified patrolling, enhanced its presence and are carrying out anti-sabotage checks in heavy footfall areas of the capital, including markets and malls, officials said on Thursday. Flag marches and foot patrolling were conducted in the crowded market of Sarojini Nagar which usually witnesses heavy footfall during the festive season, they said.

Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) said that the people whose names are mentioned in the electoral rolls revised till January 1 this year will be treated as voters in the forthcoming municipal elections. The SEC has issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday. In the notification the Commission said the electoral rolls revised by the Chief Electoral Officers with the last date as January 1, 2022 shall be treated as the voter lists for MCD elections.

In other news, two days after Ghaziabad police lodged an FIR based on a woman’s complaint that she was gangraped and assaulted by a group of men before being dumped on the side of the road, police said at a press conference on Thursday that she fabricated the allegations. Police also pointed to a property dispute as a potential cause. The Delhi Commission for Women had on Wednesday issued a notice to the Ghaziabad police regarding the case, with its chief Swati Maliwal alleging that the woman had been violated with an iron rod.

Live Blog

Police intensifies patrolling ahead of Diwali; Names in voters list revised till Jan 1 can vote in MCD polls. Follow Live Updates

09:25 (IST)21 Oct 2022
Noida wakes up to a foggy morning

(Express Photo by Ahinav Saha)

Delhi University: Of 80,000 students offered seats in DU, 60,000 have accepted

More than two-third of seats allocated by Delhi University for its under-graduate admissions have been accepted by candidates, as of Thursday evening.

While there are around 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer at the university, it has made 80,164 allocations in its first round of seat allocations, the results of which were shared with candidates on Wednesday evening. As of 7:00 pm on Thursday, 60,863 candidates have accepted these allocations.

The reason for this larger number of allocations this year is that the university has decided that in the first round, it will make 20% extra allocations for each programme in each college for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories and 30% extra allocations for SC, ST and OBC categories. This is to try and wind up the allocation process as soon as possible, with the expectations that after withdrawals and rejections, the final number will stabilize around the actual sanctioned strength.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 09:06:21 am
