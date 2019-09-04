Delhi news: Labourer dies in police chase of armed man, driver of Range Rover that killed 2 held

Kamal Kumar (45), a wage labourer, was walking home after dinner late Monday night in North East Delhi’s Nand Nagri when a stray bullet killed him. Police said the bullet was allegedly fired by “suspicious people” at a beat constable who were chasing them during patrolling.

“The bullet missed the constable and hit a passerby. He was rushed to GTB Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said DCP (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Kumar’s niece Nisha (25) said that he was returning home with his nephew, Manoj, when the incident took place. “My uncle was a wage labourer, who lived in Mandoli. On Monday night, he went to the tonga stand with my brother for dinner. They were returning home when they saw a police personnel chasing a man who had a revolver in his hand,” she said.

She said that Manoj, who witnessed the incident, claimed “the accused shot at the constable but missed him and hit Kumar instead.”

Kumar, who was born in Aligarh and moved to Delhi as a child, is survived by his nephew and niece. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons at Nand Nagri police station.

“Constable Ajay was passing through the tonga stand in Nand Nagri during patrolling when he saw suspicious people sitting inside a Swift Dzire. When he inquired, they ran away and the constable ran after them… one of them opened fire,” said Thakur.

Gym owner held in Gurgaon hit-and-run that killed 2 teens

Two days after a street vendor and his 14-year-old brother-in-law died after being run over by a speeding Range Rover in Gurgaon, the driver of the car was arrested Tuesday evening. The accused, Amit Singh (31), resides in the city’s Begumpur Khatola and owns and operates a gym in the village.

“On Sunday evening, the accused was returning from Sector 50’s Arcadia Market around 10.30 pm, via Golf Course Extension Road near Business Park. His car collided with two boys, who were walking with a cart. He left his car there and fled,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

Tracking down the vehicle-owner and the man behind the wheel, however, was complicated by the absence of a number plate, said police. The owner was finally identified through the engine number.

Police said the engine number was used to contact the car’s makers, who helped identify the buyer. Although records showed the car owner was a resident of Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri village, it was found that he had gifted the vehicle to his niece’s husband, who is Amit’s brother, during their wedding.

“Singh was identified and arrested from Begumpur Khatola. The matter is under investigation,” said Boken.