scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

Delhi: Woman injured after IPS officer creates ruckus at party in Kailash Colony

Delhi Police said the officer threw glasses, one of which hit a woman and injured her. A fact-finding inquiry has been initiated into the incident, police sources added.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi |
June 4, 2022 10:43:41 am
Delhi: Woman injured after IPS officer creates ruckus at party in Kailash ColonyA first information report (FIR) has not yet been registered and the police are yet to receive a written complaint from the woman’s husband. (Representative Image)

An IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, currently posted in Delhi, allegedly created a ruckus at a birthday party he attended on Friday night and threw glasses, one of which hit a woman, injuring her, the police said.

The woman, a designer who lives in Noida, was taken to Max Hospital where she is recuperating, officers said. Sources told The Indian Express that the birthday party was organised by a real estate businessman in a café and bar situated in Kailash Colony.

“The incident took place at around 2.30 am after the officer started creating a ruckus. Some of his friends tried to stop him, but he started throwing glasses and one of the glasses hit a woman who was standing near him,” police sources said.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Engaging with the TalibanPremium
Explained: Engaging with the Taliban
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveablePremium
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’Premium
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...Premium
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...
More Premium Stories >>

The woman had gone to the party along with her husband, who is also a businessman. “The woman’s husband made a call to the police control room (PCR) at around 2.57 am after she was taken to a nearby hospital where she received three stitches,” police sources revealed. A first information report (FIR) has not yet been registered and the police are yet to receive a written complaint from the woman’s husband.

More from Delhi

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has been apprised of the incident and an internal fact-finding inquiry has been initiated, the sources added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement