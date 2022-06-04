Delhi: Woman injured after IPS officer creates ruckus at party in Kailash Colony

June 4, 2022 10:43:41 am
An IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, currently posted in Delhi, allegedly created a ruckus at a birthday party he attended on Friday night and threw glasses, one of which hit a woman, injuring her, the police said.
The woman, a designer who lives in Noida, was taken to Max Hospital where she is recuperating, officers said. Sources told The Indian Express that the birthday party was organised by a real estate businessman in a café and bar situated in Kailash Colony.
“The incident took place at around 2.30 am after the officer started creating a ruckus. Some of his friends tried to stop him, but he started throwing glasses and one of the glasses hit a woman who was standing near him,” police sources said.
The woman had gone to the party along with her husband, who is also a businessman. “The woman’s husband made a call to the police control room (PCR) at around 2.57 am after she was taken to a nearby hospital where she received three stitches,” police sources revealed. A first information report (FIR) has not yet been registered and the police are yet to receive a written complaint from the woman’s husband.
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has been apprised of the incident and an internal fact-finding inquiry has been initiated, the sources added.
