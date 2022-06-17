Delhi: Address learning gap, don’t rush with syllabus, Sisodia tells school heads

There is no rush to complete the syllabus, focus on conceptual understanding, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the heads of 800 Delhi government schools in a meeting Thursday.

The meeting was conducted to set targets and strategies for the 2022-2023 academic session. Currently, summer vacations are ongoing and schools will reopen in July.

“Mission Buniyaad classes recently got over and schools have performed very well. But we need to think about our future strategies now, to bridge the learning gap which has widened due to the pandemic in the past two years. We need to start from the point where we left two years ago and strategise accordingly. There is no rush to complete the syllabus. The focus of schools should be on building conceptual understanding,” he said.

According to a statement from Sisodia’s office, he instructed the heads of schools to set minimum benchmarks for their school infrastructure, cleanliness, and school environment.

“In the last seven years, the government has done a lot of work on schools and has given a great model of education. But now it is the responsibility of the school heads to set their own accountability for their school and ensure that nothing in the school falls below the minimum benchmark set by them. For this, the government will provide all the necessary facilities and funds. Also, schools will be reviewed from time to time by the DoE officials,” it quoted him as saying.

Speaking about Business Blasters entrepreneurship project for class XI and XII students, Sisodia told the principals that while selecting the ideas for next season of Business Blasters, they should focus on “the unique concept of the idea, its benefit to the customers, team strength, passion and excitement and quality of presentation”, according to the statement.