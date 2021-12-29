Delhi News Live: Delegation meets Union health minister; FORDA to continue strike

Doctors' protests: How have the delays affected hospital services?

The junior residents, along with those who have completed their PG course and are appointed as senior residents, form the backbone of the services offered at big medical college-associated hospitals across the country. With those having completed their three years of PG training moving on to jobs as senior residents at the same or other hospitals, the lack of an incoming batch has resulted in one-third staff shortfall across such hospitals.

#DoctorsProtest | OPD services resumed after a brief interruption at Safdarjung Hospital, where resident doctors are protesting alleged police action during a march against delay in NEET-PG counselling.

To make up for the shortfall, the existing doctors have been working between 100 to 120 – hour weeks at the height of the pandemic. The doctors say that they are exhausted and hence are demanding that the counselling be conducted at the earliest, especially with another wave of Covid-19 looming close.

The delays have also cost nearly 45,000 medical students one year of their education. They are still waiting to join the workforce.