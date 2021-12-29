Delhi News Live: Delegation meets Union health minister; FORDA to continue strike

Delhi Live News: Resident doctors in Delhi, who have been protesting over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling for the past 12 days, on Tuesday decided to continue the stir, as a meeting between their federation’s delegation and the Union health minister failed to make any headway.
The meeting between a delegation of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took place at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, but the doctors’ body said, the “response was not satisfactory”.
Earlier in the day, intensifying their stir over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, resident doctors in Delhi on Tuesday morning gathered in large numbers on the premises of Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, even as police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order is maintained.
The junior residents, along with those who have completed their PG course and are appointed as senior residents, form the backbone of the services offered at big medical college-associated hospitals across the country. With those having completed their three years of PG training moving on to jobs as senior residents at the same or other hospitals, the lack of an incoming batch has resulted in one-third staff shortfall across such hospitals.
To make up for the shortfall, the existing doctors have been working between 100 to 120 – hour weeks at the height of the pandemic. The doctors say that they are exhausted and hence are demanding that the counselling be conducted at the earliest, especially with another wave of Covid-19 looming close.
The delays have also cost nearly 45,000 medical students one year of their education. They are still waiting to join the workforce.
The delays have also cost nearly 45,000 medical students one year of their education. They are still waiting to join the workforce.
Doctors who have completed their MBBS degree and internship have to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (NEET-PG) to study for a particular specialisation such as medicine or surgery. This test usually takes place in January, but in November last year the National Board of Examination that conducts the test postponed it until further notice in view of the Covid-19 situation.
It was to be held in April but was further pushed to September when it was finally conducted. However, the counselling and admission process for the PG students, who work as junior residents alongside their training, could not begin due to a clutch of cases pending in the Supreme Court regarding the newly introduced quota for the economically weaker sections.
The doctors have been demanding that the Supreme Court fast-track the hearing and that the Union health ministry expedite the submission of a report on the chosen criteria of R 8 lakh annual income for eligibility of the quota. (Read more)
India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.
With 9,195 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,48,08,886, while the active cases increased to 77,002 , according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,80,592 with 302 fresh fatalities,the data stated. (Read more)