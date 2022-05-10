Delhi Demolition Drive LIVE: NDMC begins demolition drive in Mangolpuri

Delhi Live News: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Tuesday begins its anti-encroachment demolition drive in Mangolpuri. The civic body on Monday carried a similar drive in Shaheen Bagh, which was disrupted by protests.

Hours after the demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh was disrupted, the Delhi Police has logded an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for allegedly halting the MCD-led drive on Monday. The FIR under IPC sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assaulting public servant) has been registered on the complaint of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Commissioner to take action against political leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress who “disrupted” the demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh on Monday, and demanded that an FIR be lodged against them. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the SDMC Commissioner after the drive was halted due to protests by locals. BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that in places like Shaheen Bagh, the rule of law is not being enforced.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea by the CPI(M) against demolition of buildings in the area and asked the petitioner to approach the Delhi High Court on the matter. The apex court highlighted that it cannot intervene on any matter and there needs to be a violation of law for it to step in. Meanwhile, hundreds of people including women protested opposing the anti-encroachment drive. The protests erupted as bulldozers rolled into the area in the presence of a huge number of police personnel, including senior officers, causing traffic snarls at Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Mathura Road, among other places.