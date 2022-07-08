Delhi: Two held for murdering man with sharp object

Two men were arrested for allegedly murdering a man with a sharp object in an apparent road-rage incident near a liquor shop in Samaspur in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area. Police said the accused were identified as Piyush (36), a garment salesman, and his nephew Deepanshu (20).

Police said they had received information on July 3 regarding the victim, Nikhil Sharma (20), who was declared dead on arrival at LBS Hospital after the incident. When police spoke to his friend, he disclosed that he had gone with Nikhil to a liquor shop in Samaspur, where they had got into an altercation with a man after their vehicles brushed against each other. This later caused a scuffle with the two accused. They inflicted injuries on the victim with a sharp object.

Police said that a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder), section 323 (voluntary hurt) and section 34 (act done by several persons for common intention.)

Police said CCTV footage was scanned from the place of the offence and surrounding area after which the accused were seen in the footage, and their clothes were identified. Police also said that after obtaining images of the accused from multiple angles, the escape route of the accused was obtained, which lead to Ganesh Nagar complex in Pandav Nagar.

Police said they began combing the area along with door-to-door surveys and nabbed both the accused.

According to police, Piyush said that while he was going to Ganesh Nagar via Samaspur, the victim and his friend abused him after his scooter touched theirs slightly. The argument escalated to a scuffle, and he called his nephew Deepanshu to the spot. In the resulting fight, the victim was fatally injured with a sharp object.