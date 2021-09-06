scorecardresearch
Monday, September 06, 2021
Delhi LIVE news updates today: Capital records 30 fresh cases; over 8,000 people vaccinated on Sunday

Delhi live news Covid, weather, traffic: Delhi's positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent. A total of 8,326 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital on Sunday, according to data on CoWin portal.

Updated: September 6, 2021 9:07:05 am
Delhi live news today, Delhi rain today: From today onwards till Thursday, cloudy skies and light rainfall are in the forecast. Friday and Saturday are likely to see thundershowers.

Delhi LIVE news updates today, Delhi Covid, Delhi rain news: Delhi did not report any death due to Coronavirus infection for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday while 30 fresh infections took the total number of cases to over 14 lakh. The national capital’s positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent.

A total of 8,326 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital on Sunday, according to data on CoWin portal. Meanwhile, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday flagged-off the ‘vaccination on wheels’ van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID-19. The aim of the drive is to get 150 people vaccinated everyday without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said.

The national capital will also witness a rainy week, the IMD predicted. From today onwards till Thursday, cloudy skies and light rainfall are in the forecast. Friday and Saturday are likely to see thundershowers. The maximum temperature today is expected to be 35 degree Celsius and the minimum is likely to stand at 27 degree Celsius.

In other news, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27, which was earlier supposed to take place on September 25. At the ‘mahapanchayat’ held in Muzaffarnagar yesterday, the Center came under fire when farmers accused them of “selling the country to corporates”, adding that the farmers are fighting to “save the country”. The Bhartiya Kiasan Union Spokesperson said that the protests against the three farm laws will intensify in the coming days.

Delhi LIVE news updates today: 30 fresh covid cases and zero deaths on Sunday; Rainy week ahead, Monday to Thursday to witness light rainfall; Over 8,000 administered Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi on Sunday. Follow for more updates

09:07 (IST)06 Sep 2021
Delhi: 50% flats surrendered in DDA housing scheme 2021

Two kilometres from the Jasola-Shaheen Bagh Metro station is Jasola Pocket 9B, one of the localities part of DDA’s 2021 housing scheme. On sale were 14-floor HIG (high-income group) flats, each costing between Rs 1.97 crore to Rs 2.14 crore.

The DDA pitched this as one of its most sought-after projects in terms of connectivity as well as infrastructure: the 3BHK flats, measuring 170 square metres, boast of facilities such as multi-level parking and a three-tier in-house water management model. The area is well connected to key junctions in the NCR — Okhla barrage is 3 km away and connects to Noida; Okhla road connects to South Delhi; while Faridabad is half an hour away.

However, when The Indian Express visited these flats on Friday, six months after the draw of lots was held on March 10, only security guards were at the site. More than 80% of the HIG flats in Jasola and MIG (middle income group) flats in Dwarka under this year’s housing scheme have been surrendered — the units now lie empty as residents are yet to move in. Read report 

08:55 (IST)06 Sep 2021
Delhi Covid cases: 30 fresh cases recorded with zero deaths

Delhi did not report any death due to Coronavirus infection for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday while 30 fresh infections took the total number of cases to over 14 lakh. The national capital’s positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent.

08:54 (IST)06 Sep 2021
Delhi: Streetscaping of 7 stretches to be done by December

Work on seven stretches that are part of the 540-km redesign project in the capital will be completed by December, and a few new stretches are likely to be taken up soon, said Public Works Department (PWD) officials.

The 540-km redesign and streetscaping project was first announced by the Delhi government in 2019. In a meeting Saturday, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, officials and consultants discussed a few new stretches. An official working on the project said, “A few roads had been discussed with the consultants, but these are temporary. A final list will be made soon.” Read more 

Delhi crosses 1 crore vaccines landmark

A majority of the vaccines in Delhi have been administered to those below 45 years of age—this age bracket accounts for 79,86,797 doses administered in the city which is well more than half.

With 1.68 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi Saturday, the capital has crossed the milestone of 1 crore people being administered at least one vaccine dose.

As per government estimates, Delhi has a population of approximately 2 crore, of which 1.5 crore are over the age of 18 and eligible for COVID vaccination. With the highest number of vaccine doses this week administered Saturday, 1,40,95,736 doses have been administered in Delhi since the start of the city’s vaccination drive, of which 1,00,40,983 are first doses—which could mean that more than 1 crore, or two-third have received at least one dose. This places Delhi far ahead of the national vaccine coverage, which is currently at a little over 55 per cent of India’s eligible population having received at least one dose. However, it should be noted that the Delhi numbers refer to vaccines administered in Delhi and could also include residents of nearby areas who might have been vaccinated in the city.

However, the number of people fully vaccinated are much lower with 40,54,753 second doses having been administered in the city.

