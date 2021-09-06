Delhi LIVE news updates today: Capital records 30 fresh cases; over 8,000 people vaccinated on Sunday

Delhi live news today, Delhi rain today: From today onwards till Thursday, cloudy skies and light rainfall are in the forecast. Friday and Saturday are likely to see thundershowers. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi LIVE news updates today, Delhi Covid, Delhi rain news: Delhi did not report any death due to Coronavirus infection for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday while 30 fresh infections took the total number of cases to over 14 lakh. The national capital’s positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent.

A total of 8,326 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital on Sunday, according to data on CoWin portal. Meanwhile, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday flagged-off the ‘vaccination on wheels’ van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID-19. The aim of the drive is to get 150 people vaccinated everyday without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said.

The national capital will also witness a rainy week, the IMD predicted. From today onwards till Thursday, cloudy skies and light rainfall are in the forecast. Friday and Saturday are likely to see thundershowers. The maximum temperature today is expected to be 35 degree Celsius and the minimum is likely to stand at 27 degree Celsius.

In other news, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27, which was earlier supposed to take place on September 25. At the ‘mahapanchayat’ held in Muzaffarnagar yesterday, the Center came under fire when farmers accused them of “selling the country to corporates”, adding that the farmers are fighting to “save the country”. The Bhartiya Kiasan Union Spokesperson said that the protests against the three farm laws will intensify in the coming days.