A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine dose to a beneficiary at a free vaccination camp organized by the Delhi government at Matasundri college in New Delhi. (Express Photo)
Delhi News Live Today: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 34 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths, the city’s health department said. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 percent. The cumulative tally for Covid-19 cases in the national capital has now climbed up to 14,39,252, while the death toll is at 25,089.
Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has urged the Centre to issue Chhath Puja guidelines after consulting health experts. BJP leaders Tuesday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to allow Chhath Puja celebrations at public places.
In other news, the Delhi govt’s‘Red light on, Gaadi off‘ campaign will be relaunched on October 18 in order to curb pollution in the national capital, CM Arvind Kejriwal said. He also urged Delhi residents to avoid using their vehicles at least once every week or to try carpooling.
Live Blog
Delhi news live updates: City records 34 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; Deputy CM urged Centre to issue Chhath Puja celebrations guidelines; Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 0.06 percent; follow for more Delhi updates
According to police officials, Ali hails from the Punjab province of Pakistan and has been living in India for the last 10-15 years. (Photo: Delhi police)
The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a Pakistan-based “terrorist” who was planning an attack in the capital. The terror suspect was apprehended from East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where he was allegedly living under a fake name. Police said they recovered an AK-47 rifle, a hand grenade, pistols and ammunition from his hideouts in Delhi.
The accused, identified as Mohd Ashraf Ali, has been booked under sections of the UAPA Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.
Former JNU student Umar Khalid’s lawyer told a Delhi court that the police “wished to paint every accused with the same brush”. Senior advocate Trideep Pais made his arguments while arguing for Khalid’s bail in a northeast Delhi riots UAPA case before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who adjourned the matter for further hearing on November 2. Pais began his arguments by stating that there are 17 different allegations against Khalid and that he will show how “UAPA is not made out” and the “allegations are implausible.” Pais told the court that “out of the blue comes an allegation” against him that a Whatsapp group comprising Muslim students was made under his direction.
Two women activists of the All India Students’ Association have alleged they were manhandled and their clothes pulled by the Delhi Police on October 10 during a protest outside the Home Minister’s residence against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
A protest called by several women’s and student organisations at the Police HQ will be held Wednesday demanding that personnel responsible be punished.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Driving licences and vehicle registration certificates in Delhi will soon be equipped with QR codes to allow for linking and validating the information with the Sarathi and Vahan web-based databases. Read more
The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has initiated a probe against 32 Tihar jail officials and former promoters of Unitech Ltd Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra for allegedly “colluding” inside the jail, said police Tuesday.
Police have booked them under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC. Read more
Two women activists of the All India Students’ Association have alleged they were manhandled and their clothes pulled by the Delhi Police on October 10 during a protest outside the Home Minister’s residence against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
A protest called by several women’s and student organisations at the Police HQ will be held Wednesday demanding that personnel responsible be punished. Read more