Delhi News Live Updates: City records 34 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

According to police officials, Ali hails from the Punjab province of Pakistan and has been living in India for the last 10-15 years. (Photo: Delhi police)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a Pakistan-based “terrorist” who was planning an attack in the capital. The terror suspect was apprehended from East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where he was allegedly living under a fake name. Police said they recovered an AK-47 rifle, a hand grenade, pistols and ammunition from his hideouts in Delhi.

The accused, identified as Mohd Ashraf Ali, has been booked under sections of the UAPA Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid’s lawyer told a Delhi court that the police “wished to paint every accused with the same brush”. Senior advocate Trideep Pais made his arguments while arguing for Khalid’s bail in a northeast Delhi riots UAPA case before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who adjourned the matter for further hearing on November 2. Pais began his arguments by stating that there are 17 different allegations against Khalid and that he will show how “UAPA is not made out” and the “allegations are implausible.” Pais told the court that “out of the blue comes an allegation” against him that a Whatsapp group comprising Muslim students was made under his direction.

Two women activists of the All India Students’ Association have alleged they were manhandled and their clothes pulled by the Delhi Police on October 10 during a protest outside the Home Minister’s residence against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

A protest called by several women’s and student organisations at the Police HQ will be held Wednesday demanding that personnel responsible be punished.