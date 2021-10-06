scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS
Delhi news LIVE Updates: Capital logs 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi news live: The total number of cases in the city has now reached 14,39,027. Delhi conducted only 55,537 tests, including 34,326 RT-PCR ones the previous day, the health notification says.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 6, 2021 10:35:56 am
du cut off lists, du admissions 2021, delhi newsStudents waiting outside a DU college. The Delhi University has received over 47,291 applications for its undergraduate admissions. (Express Photo)

Delhi news Live: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 27 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the city’s health department notified. The positivity rate stood at 0.05 percent. The total number of cases in the city has now reached 14,39,027. Delhi conducted only 55,537 tests, including 34,326 RT-PCR ones the previous day, the health notification says. Currently, there are 349 active Covid cases in the capital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Tuesday told the High Court that the security of all the district courts in the capital has been taken over by a specialised unit of the force after the recent shootout at Rohini district court. It also suggested increasing the use of technology in proceedings, upgradation of security gadgets and segregation of civil and criminal courts to strengthen safety.

The Delhi University has received over 47,291 applications for its undergraduate admissions based on the first cut-off list with 7,167 students completing the process by paying the fees.

The IMD has predicted a warm day ahead with no rainfall. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi news live updates: Capital records 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; DU receives 47,291 for its undergraduate courses; follow for more updates

Delhi: ‘Green war room’ to function round-the-clock at Secretariat to resolve complaints regarding pollution

delhi pollution, delhi news The Green Delhi mobile app, which made its debut last year, was launched for iOS on Tuesday, without any major upgrades from last year.

Complaints registered through the ‘Green App’ over the past year have helped identify more pollution “hotspots” that will be monitored closely to identify and reduce sources of pollution, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai. A total of 150 such “hotspots” have been identified, he said. These are areas from where the most complaints were registered on the app. A total of 13 pollution hotspots were identified earlier – Narela, Bawana, Wazirpur, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Ashok Vihar, Mundka, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Okhla, R. K. Puram, and Vivek Vihar.

Farmer leader in hospital, brother says he is in video clip, suffered injuries on head and spine

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Tajinder Singh Virk, 47, who was injured in Lakhimpur Kheri where four farmers among eight people were killed on Sunday, was admitted to the neurosurgery ward of Medanta hospital in Gurgaon around 4 am on Monday. His family said he had suffered a skull fracture and underwent surgery; his condition is now stable.

Brick flung by monkey from second floor hits man, killing him

A brick flung by a monkey from the second floor of a building hit a 30-year-old man on the head, killing him, in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, police said Tuesday.

Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections of causing death by negligence.

The man, Mohammad Kurbaan, sustained a severe injury and collapsed, following which he was rushed to RML hospital where doctors declared him dead.

