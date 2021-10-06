Delhi news LIVE Updates: Capital logs 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi news Live: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 27 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the city’s health department notified. The positivity rate stood at 0.05 percent. The total number of cases in the city has now reached 14,39,027. Delhi conducted only 55,537 tests, including 34,326 RT-PCR ones the previous day, the health notification says. Currently, there are 349 active Covid cases in the capital.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Tuesday told the High Court that the security of all the district courts in the capital has been taken over by a specialised unit of the force after the recent shootout at Rohini district court. It also suggested increasing the use of technology in proceedings, upgradation of security gadgets and segregation of civil and criminal courts to strengthen safety.
The Delhi University has received over 47,291 applications for its undergraduate admissions based on the first cut-off list with 7,167 students completing the process by paying the fees.
The IMD has predicted a warm day ahead with no rainfall. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 26 degrees Celsius.