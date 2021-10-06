Delhi news LIVE Updates: Capital logs 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

The Green Delhi mobile app, which made its debut last year, was launched for iOS on Tuesday, without any major upgrades from last year.

Complaints registered through the ‘Green App’ over the past year have helped identify more pollution “hotspots” that will be monitored closely to identify and reduce sources of pollution, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai. A total of 150 such “hotspots” have been identified, he said. These are areas from where the most complaints were registered on the app. A total of 13 pollution hotspots were identified earlier – Narela, Bawana, Wazirpur, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Ashok Vihar, Mundka, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Okhla, R. K. Puram, and Vivek Vihar.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Tajinder Singh Virk, 47, who was injured in Lakhimpur Kheri where four farmers among eight people were killed on Sunday, was admitted to the neurosurgery ward of Medanta hospital in Gurgaon around 4 am on Monday. His family said he had suffered a skull fracture and underwent surgery; his condition is now stable.

A brick flung by a monkey from the second floor of a building hit a 30-year-old man on the head, killing him, in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, police said Tuesday.

Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections of causing death by negligence.

The man, Mohammad Kurbaan, sustained a severe injury and collapsed, following which he was rushed to RML hospital where doctors declared him dead.