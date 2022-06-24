scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

CBI searches 5 locations in bank fraud case worth 69.33 crore against Delhi company

This included diversion of funds, fabrication of account books and forgery in account books to defraud the banks during 2011-16, the officials said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 1:34:07 pm
delhi news, delhi news today, delhi latest news, delhi cbi, cbi fraud, bank fraudCBI has booked the accused under the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said. (File)

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at five locations in Delhi after registering an FIR against Delhi-based packaging company Rave Scans Pvt Ltd for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 69.33 crore, officials said Friday.

The CBI acted on a complaint from Indian Overseas Bank alleging serious manipulation in the finances of the company.

This included diversion of funds, fabrication of account books and forgery in account books to defraud the banks during 2011-16, the officials said.

Following the FIR, the CBI conducted the searches on Friday at the premises of the accused former directors of the company across Delhi, they said.

Best of Express Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...Premium
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...Premium
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...
More Premium Stories >>

The bank alleged that the company and its directors — Rakesh Bhatnagar, Bhavnesh Kumar Kanwar, Premnath Arora and Anuradha Bhatnagar — resorted to various fraudulent activities causing wrongful loss of Rs 69.33 crore to banks and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

More from Delhi

The agency has booked the accused under the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement