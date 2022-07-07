scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Delhi: Returning home with family on bike, man shot dead

Sanjeev Kumar was on a bike with his wife and son after purchasing food when he was shot in the back by two unknown men, police said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2022 11:49:46 am
delhi news, delhi crime, delhi news today, bike family shot dead, delhi latest newsPolice said that efforts were being made to trace the accused.

A man returning home on a bike with his wife and eight-year-old son was shot dead by two unknown assailants on Wednesday evening in Delhi’s Southeast District, police said. The motive for the killing was unknown, police added.

“The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of the Govindpuri transit camp. He was returning home on a bike with his wife and son after purchasing food from the market at Fateh Singh Marg,” DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said. Kumar was shot in the back.

DCP Pandey added that around 8 pm, the family was near Depaliya School, when two people on another bike fired at Kumar, near his right shoulder. He was rushed to Majeedia Hospital in a car where he was declared dead.

Based on a statement from his wife, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 (punishment for using arms) of the Arms Act.

More from Delhi

Police said that a PCR call hinting that a man was murdered was initially received in Delhi’s South District and was later transferred to Govindpuri police station. Police added that efforts were being made to trace the accused.

