Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: Kanjhawala victim’s companion on scooter fled the scene, say police; Rahul Yatra resumes after winter break

Delhi News Live Updates: According to the police, a girl, who was with her at the time of the accident, fled from the spot after she suffered injuries while Anjali's legs got stuck in the car.  

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2023 10:28:59 am
delhi sultanpuri case bjp latest news today20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in Delhi after her scooter was hit by a car, and she was dragged by the vehicle for almost 4 km. (Express)

Delhi News Live Updates: Two days after a 20-year-old woman was killed in Delhi after her scooter was hit by a car, and she was dragged by the vehicle for over 10 km — from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, the Delhi Police on Tuesday stated that the deceased Anjali Singh was not alone on the scooter. According to the police, a girl, who was with her at the time of the accident, fled from the spot after she suffered injuries while Anjali’s legs got stuck in the car.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Delhi on Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. The yatra began from Kashmere Gate and is expected to enter Uttar Pradesh in the evening. Heavy police and paramilitary force have been deployed at the Ring road flyover and nearby areas in view of the yatra.

The national capital woke up to a cold morning Tuesday even if the city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degree Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any warning of a cold wave in the city for the next four-five days.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi police intensify probe into Kanjhawala accident case; Victim Anjali wasn't alone in the scooter, says police. Follow the latest news and updates here.

10:28 (IST)03 Jan 2023
As Yatra resumes from Kashmere Gate, here is its route in Delhi today

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has resumed from Kashmere Gate. From Kashmere Gate, the yatra will proceed to northeast Delhi taking the following route: Loha wala pull-Shastri park-Gandhi Nagar-Dharampur-Seelampur-SDM Court Chowk-Jaffrabad-Maujpur-Gokulapuri Chowk- Dayalpur Police station. 

10:11 (IST)03 Jan 2023
Rahul Gandhi to arrive shortly

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive shortly at Kashmere Gate as the Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from there today. According to party sources, he will be seeking blessings at the Hanuman Mandir before beginning the Yatra. Heavy police and paramilitary force have been deployed at the Ring road flyover and nearby areas. 

09:58 (IST)03 Jan 2023
After winter break, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today

After a nine days break, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume in Delhi today. Rahul is expected to enter Uttar Pradesh by this evening, before heading to Jammu and Kashmir via Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi roads decked up for Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Express Photo)

Dimly lit stretch with little patrolling — taking the killer car’s route in Kanjhawala

When The Indian Express took the route, the road had streetlights, all unlit, erected on the divider, but it was illuminated by the light emitted by vehicles and shops. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A thin layer of smog had descended on Kanjhawala road, diminishing the visibility of the already dimly lit stretch, at 7 pm on Monday, a day after 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed when her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for several kilometres.

When The Indian Express took the route, the road had streetlights, all unlit, erected on the divider, but it was illuminated by the light emitted by vehicles and shops. A little further, yellow lights dotted the right side of the road. A few metres from there, the stretch becomes lively, with streetlights on the divider, but CCTVs were largely absent. The road was uneven and riddled with potholes, clogged by vehicles during the rush hour.

The area from Begumpur Chowk again descended into darkness for more than a kilometre, even with a Delhi Jal Board project taking place in the middle of the road, and boards and barricades bearing its name propped up every 100 metres. The road was dug up with concrete structures demarcating the stone-strewn part. In some parts on the Kanjhawala stretch, where the woman was dragged, were large rocks and pieces of concrete.

Anjali’s death begs the question: Where were the police?

On the most intensely patrolled night of the year, with roughly 18,000 police and security personnel on the streets for New Year’s Eve, it took almost two hours between the first PCR call and 20-year-old Anjali Singh’s body being found. During this duration, approximately five PCR calls were made, and the body was dragged over 10 km between Sultanpuri and Kanjhawala in Outer Delhi.

Officers said the woman’s body was dragged under the car, occupied by five men in their 20s, for almost an hour as the accused kept taking rounds in Kanjhawala. Police sources also said they are probing if Anjali was accompanied by a pillion rider when her scooter was hit.

Deepak Dahiya, one of the eyewitnesses who called police, said, “It was horrible. I was outside my shop when I heard a noise and saw the body being dragged under the car. I shouted at the accused but nobody stopped. They were taking U-turns. I called police and chased the men but they were playing loud music.”

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 09:44 IST
