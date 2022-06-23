Delhi: 3 held for cheating hundreds of bank customers with fake IDs, stolen customer data

Three men, including an employee of a leading private bank, were arrested from Delhi’s Rohini for allegedly cheating hundreds of bank account holders by re-issuing SIM cards on fake IDs, using stolen customer data from the bank.

The police identified the accused, who were arrested on Monday, as Rohini residents Kapil (28), Sunny Kumar Singh (27) and Pavin Ramesh (21), and said that a fourth accused, Rakesh, was absconding. Police added that Sunny, who worked at the bank, was also involved in a theft case.

According to DCP(North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, a complainant, Ajeesh, approached the cyber police station in Delhi’s North district saying that he had received messages stating that his SIM card had been reissued and another regarding a password change of his e-mail ID. “The complainant then found his SIM inactive and was informed at a store that it had been reissued a few days prior. When he checked his bank account statement, he discovered that someone had taken a loan of Rs 11 lakh and transferred Rs 1 lakh to another account,” DCP Kalsi said.

Police said that an FIR was registered on May 7 under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

Police said that the SIM card of the complainant had been reissued in Jain Nagar in Rohini’s Karala. They added that after analysis of the money trail and call records, raids were conducted in Jain Nagar, leading to the arrest of the three accused.

Police said that Sunny, who worked at the credit card department of the reputed bank in Rohini, would access bank records and collect information from accounts that had received loan offers, including customers’ mobile numbers, e-mail IDs, addresses and ID proof. Ramesh and Rakesh would allegedly use this information and use software to make fake IDs with their own photographs and reissue the SIM cards of the linked phone numbers. After this, Sunny allegedly changed the linked email accounts in order to receive an OTP. Police said he would then allegedly claim large loans, making transactions from hundreds of bank account holders to various other accounts.

According to the police, five mobile phones, 12 SIM cards, eight debit cards, two fake Aadhaar cards and three fake bank accounts were recovered.

“Further investigation is on to arrest the accused Rakesh,” DCP Kalsi said, adding that the police were also looking into the fake accounts to which money was allegedly transferred.