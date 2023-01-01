Delhi News Live Updates: Two killed as fire breaks out at senior citizen home in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi News Live Updates: At least two people were killed after a fire broke out at the Senior Citizen Care Home, E Block in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area in the early hours of Sunday. “Fire officials, and police present on the spot. 2 people died, and 6 safely evacuated. Fire has been brought under control,” the Delhi Fire Service was quoted saying by news agency ANI.
Traffic will be thrown out of gear in south and southeast Delhi from Sunday with the Ashram flyover set to be shut for 45 days. One of Delhi’s busiest stretches, the flyover is being extended to meet the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway. While the carriageways below the flyover will remain open, the extension work on the flyover would mean that traffic will be heavily affected. Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi NCR in the early hours of Sunday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). As per the readings from the centre, the earthquake occurred in North Northwest of Haryana’s Jhajjar at 1:19 am on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was five km below the ground, news agency ANI reported.
In other news, all restaurants, bars, clubs, and eateries in five- and four-star hotels will soon be allowed to operate round the clock as the licensing process has been simplified in a bid boost the capital’s night economy. Under the new regulations, all restaurants/eating houses in five- and four-star hotels, those at the airport, railway stations and ISBT premises will be permitted to operate on a 24×7 basis after payment of a fee. While three-star hotels will be allowed to operate till 2 am, others will be allowed to run till 1 am.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena and Justice Adarsh Goel, chairman of the National Green Tribunal, undertook a joint inspection of the Najafgarh drain Saturday to take stock of the cleaning and rejuvenation efforts.
Saxena and Justice Goel, along with the chief secretary and senior officials, also took a boat ride from Bharat Nagar (Ashok Vihar) to Timarpur along the drain and took stock of the cleaning operations.
After the inspection, Justice Goel appreciated the efforts being undertaken and expressed hope that it would fetch desirable results in terms of reducing pollution in the Yamuna, as also the revival of the Sahibi River, where the drain once was. (Read More)
Five days after two unidentified men robbed Rs 24 lakh cash from two employees of a cash collection company in Gurgaon, the police on Saturday arrested five people for allegedly planning and executing the robbery. Police have recovered Rs 15.03 lakh cash, and a motorcycle used during the crime from the possession of the accused.
Police said on December 26, a cash collection agent, Rajeev Ranjan, had filed a complaint alleging that he and his colleague Ankur were on their way to their company’s office in Chakkarpur on a motorcycle after collecting Rs 24.07 lakh cash from a store. (Read More)
For the family of 28-year-old Zomato delivery executive Parvender Kumar, New Year’s Eve was a day of mourning. At the family’s home in Budhana village, a 20-minute drive from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, dozens of relatives and neighbours were still gathering in the courtyard to mourn him, almost a week after he died in an accident in Greater Noida after he was allegedly hit by a car with a “district judge” sticker.
“The last time I spoke to him was on Sunday… for about half an hour. Then he left for work and met with the accident,” said his wife Santosh, wailing. The couple have two daughters, Diksha (6) and Shivangi (4). (Read More)
Restro-bars in four and five-star hotels in the national capital will soon operate round-the-clock, and clubs can also serve liquor to their guests till 1 pm, in what is seen as a big push to the hospitality sector as part of an ambitious plan to boost the city's night-time economy.
On the eve of New Year, Lt Governor V K Saxena gave his go-ahead to a liberalised licensing regime, allowing extended hours of opening of bars and restaurants, simplifying application process with less paperwork, which will come into force from January 26. (Read More)
After almost three years of campus life lost to the pandemic, when Ashutosh Kumar finally made it to his medical school in Baise, in southern China, on November 27, there was another looming threat: despite a stringent zero-Covid policy, the country was grappling with a steady rise in cases.
Since then, however, much has changed. The uptick in cases is now a full-blown outbreak that followed China’s decision last month to relax much of the pandemic curbs. Yet, says Ashutosh, he is glad to be back.
“I took a risk and decided to come back when the Chinese government began issuing visas in August. We couldn’t have wasted any more time back home. After all, you can’t do MBBS through online classes,” says Ashutosh, a final-year student of Youjiang Medical University in Guangxi. (Read More)
As the hour to inaugurate the Delhi Metro drew closer on December 25, 2002, a group of anxious officers escorting then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee prayed for just one thing — no last-minute glitches. By the time the 8-km Red line between Tis Hazari and Shahdara was flagged off, hundreds of people were at the gates, waiting for the first ride on the modern transit system they had been hearing about since 1995. At the end of the day, close to 12 lakh passengers rode the Metro, which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation says was six times the design capacity at the time. Automatic tokens were not ready on the first day, so paper tickets were printed.
Two decades later, the Delhi Metro is a 390-km network with 12 different lines. Three phases of Metro construction are complete, and work on Phase 4 is underway. Under this, the biggest line will be 29 km long and will connect Janakpuri West Metro station on the Magenta line and RK Ashram station on the Blue line. (Read More)
