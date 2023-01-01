Delhi News Live Updates: Two killed as fire breaks out at senior citizen home in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi News Live Updates: At least two people were killed after a fire broke out at the Senior Citizen Care Home, E Block in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area in the early hours of Sunday. “Fire officials, and police present on the spot. 2 people died, and 6 safely evacuated. Fire has been brought under control,” the Delhi Fire Service was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Traffic will be thrown out of gear in south and southeast Delhi from Sunday with the Ashram flyover set to be shut for 45 days. One of Delhi’s busiest stretches, the flyover is being extended to meet the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway. While the carriageways below the flyover will remain open, the extension work on the flyover would mean that traffic will be heavily affected. Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi NCR in the early hours of Sunday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). As per the readings from the centre, the earthquake occurred in North Northwest of Haryana’s Jhajjar at 1:19 am on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was five km below the ground, news agency ANI reported.

In other news, all restaurants, bars, clubs, and eateries in five- and four-star hotels will soon be allowed to operate round the clock as the licensing process has been simplified in a bid boost the capital’s night economy. Under the new regulations, all restaurants/eating houses in five- and four-star hotels, those at the airport, railway stations and ISBT premises will be permitted to operate on a 24×7 basis after payment of a fee. While three-star hotels will be allowed to operate till 2 am, others will be allowed to run till 1 am.