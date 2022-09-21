Delhi Live Updates: Doctors advice to keep surroundings clean and dry as Delhi sees Dengue spike

Delhi Live Updates: With Delhi clocking a spurt of 101 dengue cases over the past week, doctors have suggested that keeping homes and surroundings dry and clean and body parts covered might help in curbing the disease as the mosquitoes causing dengue – Aedes aegypti – are day-biters. Dr Jugal Kishore, Director Professor and Head of Community Medicine Department at Safdarjung Hospital, said, “Generally mosquitoes breed in water accumulated in any form of storage like water bodies, buckets, mud pots, discarded containers, used tyres, rooftop water tanks, containers, plastics, cistern, tree, etc.”
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has told a Delhi court hearing a case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan that he made illegal appointments in the Waqf Board in violation of provisions and by abusing his office as the chairman. Special Judge M K Nagpal, however, asked the CBI investigating officer whether the allegations of illegal appointment were the same as the one made by the anti-corruption branch, which had arrested Khan on similar allegations of illegal appointments in the Waqf Board.
In other news, a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been shifted out of his department and directed to report to the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar after a “preliminary enquiry” by a fact-finding committee reportedly found “merit” in the allegation that he had taken money from a patient’s father for conducting a surgery.