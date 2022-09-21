Delhi Live Updates: Doctors advice to keep surroundings clean and dry as Delhi sees Dengue spike

While North Delhi saw a heavy spell of rain Tuesday in an event of localised rainfall, there was no shower in most parts of the national capital. The weather stations at the Delhi Ridge and the adjoining Delhi University area recorded rainfall more than what the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded this September so far. The weather station in the Delhi Ridge, which is a synoptic manual observatory, recorded 87 mm rainfall on Tuesday while the automatic weather station at Delhi University recorded 83.5 mm.

Children play in the rain while coming back from school in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

Wall collapse reveals value of a life in Noida: Rs 300-500

Amit Yadav, a 17-year-old BA student, packed his lunch and went with his cousins and friends to help them repair a drain at Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar residential society. According to his family, he wasn’t supposed to be there. Yadav, who died alongside three others when the boundary wall of the society collapsed, wanted to join the Indian Army and was preparing for the physical test. But it was his “helping nature” that landed him in trouble.

The labourers were hired by a private contractor and were known to each other as most hailed from Budaun in UP. The men were buried under rubble around 9.30 am, when a 120-feet stretch of the wall collapsed. Fire tenders, JCBs, police, Noida Authority officials, residents and locals rushed to help the men.