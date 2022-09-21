scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Delhi Live Updates: Doctors advice to keep surroundings clean and dry as Delhi sees Dengue spike

Delhi news today: According to Dr Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, taking the right precautions are necessary to keep dengue at bay.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | September 21, 2022 8:19:44 am
A worker fumigates an area in Delhi to combat mosquito breeding. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha, File)

Delhi Live Updates: With Delhi clocking a spurt of 101 dengue cases over the past week, doctors have suggested that keeping homes and surroundings dry and clean and body parts covered might help in curbing the disease as the mosquitoes causing dengue – Aedes aegypti – are day-biters. Dr Jugal Kishore, Director Professor and Head of Community Medicine Department at Safdarjung Hospital, said, “Generally mosquitoes breed in water accumulated in any form of storage like water bodies, buckets, mud pots, discarded containers, used tyres, rooftop water tanks, containers, plastics, cistern, tree, etc.”

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has told a Delhi court hearing a case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan that he made illegal appointments in the Waqf Board in violation of provisions and by abusing his office as the chairman. Special Judge M K Nagpal, however, asked the CBI investigating officer whether the allegations of illegal appointment were the same as the one made by the anti-corruption branch, which had arrested Khan on similar allegations of illegal appointments in the Waqf Board.

In other news, a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been shifted out of his department and directed to report to the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar after a “preliminary enquiry” by a fact-finding committee reportedly found “merit” in the allegation that he had taken money from a patient’s father for conducting a surgery.

Delhi news live:  BJP links liquor trader with Delhi CM; Localised showers drench north Delhi. Follow this space for more live updates.

While North Delhi saw a heavy spell of rain Tuesday in an event of localised rainfall, there was no shower in most parts of the national capital. The weather stations at the Delhi Ridge and the adjoining Delhi University area recorded rainfall more than what the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded this September so far. The weather station in the Delhi Ridge, which is a synoptic manual observatory, recorded 87 mm rainfall on Tuesday while the automatic weather station at Delhi University recorded 83.5 mm.

Children play in the rain while coming back from school in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

Wall collapse reveals value of a life in Noida: Rs 300-500

Amit Yadav, a 17-year-old BA student, packed his lunch and went with his cousins and friends to help them repair a drain at Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar residential society. According to his family, he wasn’t supposed to be there. Yadav, who died alongside three others when the boundary wall of the society collapsed, wanted to join the Indian Army and was preparing for the physical test. But it was his “helping nature” that landed him in trouble.

The labourers were hired by a private contractor and were known to each other as most hailed from Budaun in UP. The men were buried under rubble around 9.30 am, when a 120-feet stretch of the wall collapsed. Fire tenders, JCBs, police, Noida Authority officials, residents and locals rushed to help the men.

