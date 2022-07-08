Delhi: Newly sworn-in AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak visits Rajendra Nagar, takes stock of issues

Days after taking oath as the new MLA of Rajendra Nagar constituency during the two-day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak Friday took stock of the water supply and related issues being faced by the residents of the area. He directed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to start laying water pipeline connections to the most affected areas at the earliest for a permanent solution.

Lack of regular and drinking water supply was one of the major demands raised by the residents of Rajendra Nagar Constituency during the elections.

On Friday morning, Pathak inspected the underground water reservoir (UGR) at old Rajendra Nagar and Naraina BPS to check water levels and understand the issue of low water supply. During his inspection, the new MLA also met the residents and heard their problems.

After visiting the Old Rajendra Nagar UGR and Naraina BPS, Pathak directed the concerned officials to provide solutions at the earliest. He also asked them to supply water tankers to the areas where the piped water supply is either very low or there is no water supply at all.

“I visited the Block B of old Rajendar Nagar, UGR, Inderpuri and Naraina BPS. There were complaints from the public about water supply in the area. I inspected the locations and found that water is being wasted. I have directed the officials to address the issue immediately and stop wastage of water,” the MLA said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak defeated BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia and won the by-polls by a margin of over 11,000 votes.