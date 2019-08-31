Delhi: Newlywed dies in building collapse in Samaypur Badli

An 18-year-old newlywed woman died after two floors of a three-storey building collapsed in Outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, early Friday morning. Two others, including the woman’s husband, were injured, police said.

The couple, Chotu Kumar Gautam (25) and Poonam, who hailed from UP’s Hardoi, lived on the second floor, while Parveen Singh (27), who suffered minor injuries, lived on the third floor.

“We were informed about the incident at 5.15 am. We alerted the Delhi Fire Services and rushed to the spot. We cleared the debris and rescued three people. Two of them were rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and one was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. The woman was declared dead on arrival, her husband needs to undergo surgery. The third victim was discharged after primary treatment,” said a senior police officer.

Poonam’s parents lived on the ground floor. Sudhir Gautam (27), Chotu’s elder brother, said, “Poonam and Chotu got married three months ago… after which they shifted to Delhi. They rented the one-room set two months ago.” Chotu worked as a labourer in a nearby factory.

Singh said he had been living at the place for three years, and had complained to the landlord multiple times about the poor condition of the building.

“The parapet fell earlier this year. Luckily, nobody was hurt. I contacted the owner over the issue. He said he would fix the building, but didn’t do anything,” alleged Singh.

No arrests have been made yet, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered against unknown persons.