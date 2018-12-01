Delhi: Newborn rescued from dumpster in Laxmi Nagar

A two-day-old newborn was saved by an MCD worker, after being abandoned in a bin in Laxmi Nagar on Friday.

Police said the MCD workers were on their cleaning duty near a dumpster at Redhu Palace, when they spotted a newborn boy lying inside a bucket. They alerted government workers immediately and made a PCR call around 2 pm.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital and was saved in time, police said.

The child’s condition is stable and she is currently recuperating at the hospital.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh, “It is alleged that the parents abandoned the child few hours after birth. In such cases, our priority is to save the child’s life, which we managed to do. We are questioning locals in the area to trace eyewitnesses and ascertain the identity of the parents.”

An FIR under Section 317 (Abandonment and Exposure of child under twelve years) of the IPC against unknown persons has been registered, an officer said.

“We will investigate this case thoroughly. Our second priority is to trace the parents. We are trying to identify nearby centres where a case of child abandonment could possibly come up. A local enquiry is underway,” Singh said.

According to police, the chances of child’s survival would have been low if he wasn’t found in time. More often than not, such cases have a tragic outcome, an officer said.