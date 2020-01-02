Delhi: ‘New Year traffic may have pushed AQI to severe’

At India Gate, on the first day of the new year. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) At India Gate, on the first day of the new year. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Road traffic congestion in the city on New Year’s Eve “most likely” pushed the city’s air quality to the ‘severe’ category Wednesday despite favourable meteorological conditions for dispersion of pollutants.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) Wednesday was 437. On Tuesday, after remaining in the ‘severe’ range for three consecutive days, it had improved to the ‘very poor’ category at 387.

A report by Centre-run SAFAR air quality and weather monitoring agency said, “An additional source of emission in all likelihood increased emissions on New Year’s Eve from 8 pm onwards and peaking between midnight and 1 am. This led to sudden deterioration of AQI.”

A Ministry of Earth Science official said the additional source was most likely high vehicular emissions resulting from traffic congestion in the city at several places on New Year’s Eve: “Emissions are higher when vehicle engines are running but remain static at one place.”

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10, fine particles suspended in the air, which was decreasing since December 30, suddenly spiked in Delhi-NCR after 6 pm Tuesday.

Rising in concentration since, PM 2.5 peaked at 331 µg/m3, above the emergency levels of 300, and PM 10 peaked at 447 µg/m3, just below emergency levels of 500, both at 11am Wednesday.

This deterioration to the ‘severe’ air quality was recorded on a day when the city recorded a rise in day time temperatures, high wind speed and more sunlight hours as compared to the last few days, all of which, experts say, help in dispersion of pollutants.

The maximum temperature in the city Wednesday was 20.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, and the minimum temperature was 2.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. Easterly winds of around 10kmph were blowing in the city, an IMD official said.

Wednesday’s temperature brought some relief to the chilly conditions in the city after 18 consecutive ‘cold’ to ‘severe’ cold days. On December 30, the maximum temperature had dropped to 9.4 degrees Celsius, recording its coldest day in 119 years.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at the IMD, said, “The temperatures have risen because the thick layer of cloud that had persisted over the city for several days was removed by strong winds Tuesday. The city received plenty of sunlight, which helped in increasing day time temperature.”

The lowest minimum and maximum temperature recorded in Delhi Wednesday was 0.9 degrees and 16.9 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur. Srivastava said this was an effect of the receding cloud cover, and minimum temperature in January is expected to remain between 4 and 5 degrees Celsius and the maximum about 18 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast that the temperature Thursday would be around 19 degrees Celsius maximum and around 6 degrees Celsius minimum. There’s also a possibility of very light rain or drizzle during the day in Delhi-NCR under the influence of a Western Disturbance, the IMD forecast said.

