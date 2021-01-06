Delhi: New sports projects in pipeline

Meanwhile, an astro turf football ground at Trilokpuri sports complex has been developed under the supervision of East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. (File)

In a bid to upgrade sports infrastructure in the capital, the DDA has undertaken several projects. These include completion of re-laying nine new holes at Qutab Golf Course and developing a community sports complex at Shastri Park.

Meanwhile, an astro turf football ground at Trilokpuri sports complex has been developed under the supervision of East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. An aide of the MP said, “A football astro turf with a thickness of 50 mm, built using MPLAD funds, will be inaugurated this month.” Astro turf uses synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass.

At the Qutub Golf Course in Lado Sarai, several infrastructural changes were made over the years – including a clubhouse, a double-level driving range having 28 bays, a coffee shop and a golf accessories store. “The facility has also been floodlit now… upgrades were also made to water bodies and bunkers,” said a senior DDA official.

At Shastri Park, the DDA recommended a change in land use of a plot – measuring 19,800 square metres – to build infrastructure for a sports complex. “Games and layouts would be decided after the proposal goes through the screening committee,” said an official.

DDA has also developed a nine-hole public golf course at Bhalswa. Work has also commenced on new sports complexes at Dwarka and Rohini, the official added.