S N Shrivastava is new Delhi Police Commissioner, succeeds Amulya Patnaik

S N Shrivastava was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner on Friday. S N Shrivastava was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner on Friday.

S N Shrivastava, who was appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) just three days ago, was on Friday given an additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Police in the wake of the riots across northeast Delhi that has claimed 38 lives so far. He will succeed Amulya Patnaik who demits office on Saturday.

Shrivastava’s name has been finalised for the next Delhi police commissioner, a Union Home Ministry official said, adding that he would take charge from Patnaik.

A 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer, Shrivastava was on Tuesday repatriated to the Delhi Police from the Central Reserve Police Force.

Sources had earlier told The Indian Express that the decision to appoint Shrivastava with immediate effect was taken after the performance of Delhi Police was analysed by the Home Ministry, which found lack of action on its part since Saturday night.

The CRPF, where Shrivastava was serving as Special DG (training), also issued an order relieving the officer to join his new post after the Home Ministry ordered his premature repatriation. Shrivastava has joined the new posting and started interacting with police officers to control the violence.

