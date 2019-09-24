Delhi: New plan hopes to alter script, give power to the homeowner

Making Delhi free of dark spots has been a challenge authorities have been grappling with for a while now. Concerns had deepened after the December 16, 2012, gangrape, and Delhi Police PCR vans were then directed to send reports of dark stretches on a daily basis to the Public Works Department (PWD), so it could be updated on its website. The practice continued till November 9, 2015, before it was discontinued.

On October 14, 2015, the AAP government announced it will identify dark spots as soon as possible. In fact, AAP’s poll manifesto had observed that “70% of Delhi’s streetlights do not work. AAP will ensure 100% lighting of streets across the city so that no miscreant or anti-social activity goes unnoticed”.

It was only in October 29, 2016, that the government shared the number of dark spots in the city — PWD Minister Satyendar Jain released the figures of a study conducted by NGO Safetipin, which put the number of such spots at 7,438 under areas falling under the North and South MCDs.

A deadline of March 2017 was fixed to illuminate all such spots. Since corporations did not have the financial heft to carry out the exercise, PWD got the task. Later, the deadline was revised to January 2018.

According to official data, in 2017-18, 5,472 LED lights were installed and energised. For the remaining 1,956, poles were installed, but lights were not put due to “non-installation of meter by the North MCD”.

In 2018-19, 629 more poles were energised, meeting 82% of the target. The Lt-Governor’s office recently shared data, according to which the number of dark spots is 2,780, indicating that many poles plunged back into darkness due to maintenance issues.

“This is why we had to think out of the box; jurisdictional issues were coming in the way. Involvement of RWAs, like in the case of CCTVs, empowers people to take control of basic necessities, instead of being hostage to power games,” an official said.

“The lights we are going to install will draw electricity from individual households. We will reimburse the amount but it is going to ensure faulty lights will not go unattended for days. Their involvement will help us identify crime-prone spots better. And of course, no tussle over installing poles or finding space for them.”