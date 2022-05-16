scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

Fire breaks out in shelter rooms near new Parliament building

The fire broke out around 4.15 pm in the rooms. Household items were gutted in the fire.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 10:07:48 pm
The fire broke out around 4.15 pm in the rooms. Household items were gutted in the fire.

A fire broke out in two-three temporary shelter rooms near the new Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday afternoon. Fire officials said the labourers working under the Central Vista redevelopment project lived there. No casualties have been reported.

The fire broke out around 4.15 pm in the rooms. Household items were gutted in the fire.

More from Delhi

Fire officials said they sent five fire tenders to the spot and the fire was doused in an hour. “Nobody was inside the rooms at the time of the fire. We suspect the fire started because of some short circuit,” said an official.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 16, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 16, 2022: What you need to read today
Modi in Lumbini: Buddhism provides India a cultural inroad in Nepal – it ...Premium
Modi in Lumbini: Buddhism provides India a cultural inroad in Nepal – it ...
The angry young brigade of Sharad ‘Mr Congeniality’ PawarPremium
The angry young brigade of Sharad ‘Mr Congeniality’ Pawar
Explained: How heatwave is again sweeping across IndiaPremium
Explained: How heatwave is again sweeping across India
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement