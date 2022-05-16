Fire breaks out in shelter rooms near new Parliament building

A fire broke out in two-three temporary shelter rooms near the new Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday afternoon. Fire officials said the labourers working under the Central Vista redevelopment project lived there. No casualties have been reported.

The fire broke out around 4.15 pm in the rooms. Household items were gutted in the fire.

Fire officials said they sent five fire tenders to the spot and the fire was doused in an hour. “Nobody was inside the rooms at the time of the fire. We suspect the fire started because of some short circuit,” said an official.