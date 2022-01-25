Delhi: New parking spaces in GK, Lajpat, Nizamuddin, Punjabi Bagh soon

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation would be constructing several new parking facilities near Gk-1 market, Nizamuddin, Gk-2 market, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar and Punjabi Bagh, mayor Mukesh Suryan said on Tuesday.

He said that the space to construct multi-level parking lots have been identified at Punjabi Bagh Club Road and Janakpuri.

Suryan also said that the construction of a parking facility with a capacity to accommodate 399 cars at GK-1 market and another parking facility with a capacity to accommodate 86 cars at Nizamuddin is in full swing.

The work of the parking facility having capacity to accommodate 238 cars at GK-2 market, 81 cars in Amar Colony-Lajpat Nagar and 225 cars near the cremation center in Punjabi Bagh has also been started.

According to a 2017 report of the government, the number of registered vehicles in the national capital has crossed the one-crore mark.

The data from the transport department of Delhi government puts the total number of registered vehicles at 1,05,67,712. There are 31,72,842 registered cars in the city. The numbers have increased manifold since then.

Suryan said that at present fully automated multi-level parking facilities are operational at Green Park with the facility to accommodate 136 cars, Lajpat Nagar-3 with the capacity to accommodate 246 cars and Adhchini Village with the capacity to accommodate 56 cars.

He also said that the SDMC has been trying to strengthen the parking system in all zones and more spaces will be identified to construct modern parking facilities in future.