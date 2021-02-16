Delhi: New parking lots at Lajpat Nagar, GK to ease congestion

The South municipal corporation Monday approved parking projects in M Block market Greater Kailash 1, Lajpat Nagar and Nizamuddin.

SDMC standing committee member Shikha Rai said the parking lot at M Block market will have space for 399 cars and would be multi-level — at least eight floors, with space to park 57 cars on each floor. “Now that the project has been passed, the process will start and will take around a year for completion,” she said.

At Lajpat Nagar, a puzzle parking lot with space for around 250 cars on Feroze Gandhi Road near the Metro station has been completed. “The political wing will announce the inauguration date soon,” said a senior SDMC official. Puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars.

Another parking project near Nizamuddin Dargah, with space for over 150 vehicles, will be completed in two months. Parking is a major issue in Delhi with market areas of Lajpat Nagar and Nizamuddin being among the worst affected as several vehicles are parked on the road. This, coupled with commercial activities on the roads, affects vehicle movement.

Meanwhile, the East MCD said it plans to provide parking at Baburpur Road for 165 cars, at Geeta Colony for 150 cars, and at Nand Nagri for 315 cars. “Tenders have been invited for 15 parking locations. Once it is finalised, work will start,” said a senior EDMC official.