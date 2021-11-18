Delhi: New liquor policy comes into effect, but many shops have nothing on offer

Most liquor shops in the national capital remained shut Wednesday even as the new excise regime came into effect. As per the new policy, all government liquor shops shut permanently on Tuesday and new private vends were allowed to open on Wednesday.

However, most stores in areas including New Ashok Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Munirka, Govind Puri, Safdarjung, Hauz Khas and Kashmiri Gate were either shut or were getting final touches before they open.

The new liquor vends are supposed to be spread over an area of at least 500 square feet and are supposed to have a walk-in facility where people can choose the brand of their choice, like in malls.

Three shops in Mayur Vihar Galleria mall, which has several liquor shops,were open but none of them were selling liquor.

A staff at The Liquor Store said they have not got any stock from wholesalers. “It is not clear when we will get our orders. It will most likely be by tomorrow or the day after,” he said.

Delhi Liquor Trade Association President Naresh Goyal said that wholesalers registered late, which has led to the delay. “Many shops remained closed today and if things continue like this, it will take time for the situation to improve.”

The situation was similar in North Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate. A staff member at the newly opened shop near the bus stand said that stock has not arrived yet. “Today we are making preparations and guiding staff on how to operate and deal with customers,” he said.

“The shortage is likely to continue for the next two-three days at least,” a dealer in Mayur Vihar said. With private shops reopening, the government has now exited the liquor sale business. In old shops, staff could be seen cleaning and packing things in cartons on Wednesday.

While the total number of liquor vends, 849, will remain the same as earlier, the shops have been redistributed to have an equal distribution across the city to discourage bootlegging. The city has been divided into 32 zones comprising 280 wards. Each ward will have around 3 liquor vends.

An increase between 8% and 9% in the cost can be expected as there has been an increase in wholesale rates. This, however, is yet to be finalised. Because most shops remained closed on Wednesday, customers said they would have to go to stores in NCR towns instead.

Manu Saxena, who had arrived at the Galleria mall in Mayur Vihar said, “I came to this mall because there are several shops here but all of them are closed. I will go to Noida now.”