New hockey turf at Delhi govt school

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the project to build the turf cost Rs 5.78 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated a new hockey astro-turf at a West Delhi government schools on Saturday.

The astro-turf at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Ashok Nagar is one of four such hockey turfs being constructed by the Delhi government, with two previously built in Ghumanhera and Jhilmil.

Sisodia said the project to build the turf cost Rs 5.78 crore. “If the players get an opportunity to play on this ground, then I’ll consider this money recovered. But if no talented player plays here, or emerges out of here, then it’s all in vain. This is why I believe it is the responsibility of the school and sports officials to ensure players are able to use this ground and its facilities,” he said at the inauguration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd