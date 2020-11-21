Delhi: 22 people injured after bus rams into tree in New Friends Colony

The bus rammed into a roadside tree (Source: Twitter/ Mahender Singh Manral)

Twenty-two people were injured when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus rammed into a roadside tree in South-East Delhi’s New Friends Colony on Saturday early morning. Twelve victims were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where they are recuperating and others were discharged after first-aid treatment. The bus driver managed to escape from the spot after the accident. Police are conducting raids to nab him.

DCP (South-East district) R P Meena said they received a PCR call at around 3.22 am about the accident near Sukhdev Vihar and

Immediately, local police rushed to the spot. “After reaching the spot, we found that a UP roadways bus rammed into a roadside tree. The bus was coming from Baha, Agra, and heading towards ISBT Sarai Kale Khan,” he said.

The bus was coming from Baha, Agra, and heading towards ISBT Sarai Kale Khan (Source: Twitter/ Mahender Singh Manral)

CATS ambulances also reached the spot and victims were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Center. “Twelve MLCs have been prepared in the hospital and others were discharged after the first aid treatment. The errant driver of the bus managed to escape from the spot after the incident. We have informed the concerned department in Agra about the incident and an FIR of the accident has been registered at New Friends Colony police station. Teams are conducting raids to nab him,” he added.

