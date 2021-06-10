Delhi: New focus on reducing vulnerability during pandemics

The plan facilitates creation of multi-facility plots particularly in dense unplanned areas that can be temporarily repurposed along with other government facilities during times of a disaster. (File)

The Covid pandemic has forced the landowning agency to draw a roadmap that focuses on reducing vulnerability to pandemics.

Common community spaces shall be promoted for providing refuge spots, common kitchens and quarantine spaces at the time of emergency, reads the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041.

“Development of large green areas, mandatory creation of public spaces and plazas in new developments will support requirements of social distancing during pandemics, while providing an active public realm during normal times,” said a senior DDA official.

Development of adequate affordable rental or ownership housing options for the poor, workers housing, hostels for women and men shall be promoted to reduce crowding within dwelling units and support migrant housing in the city, it reads.

The plan facilitates creation of multi-facility plots particularly in dense unplanned areas that can be temporarily repurposed along with other government facilities during times of a disaster.

Also, better habitat design and green-rated developments shall be promoted to reduce the dependence on mechanical ventilation systems, which pose a threat during air-borne epidemics.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority may set up a state-of-the-art Delhi Disaster Response Force for effective response at the time of a disaster or an unpredictable event.

“This force shall carry out regular risk assessment exercises, receive and transmit early warning signals, converge all necessary protocols to be followed at the time of occurrence and activate all response systems,” he said.