scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 25, 2022
Must Read

All Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted in Delhi; only physical classes from April 1

Schools will do away with the hybrid mode, and only physical classes will be held from April 1. The DDMA says online classes will be discontinued.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2022 2:03:08 pm
A crowded Sadar Bazar in New Delhi on January 29, 2022. Some restrictions were eased by DDMA last month. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

All Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted in New Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided in a meeting on Friday. There will no longer be night curfew, or restricted timings for markets, restaurants and bars. The new guidelines are likely to come into effect from Monday, February 28.

Schools will do away with the hybrid mode, and only physical classes will be held from April 1. The DDMA says online classes will be discontinued.

The timings for markets will be 10 am to 10 pm; currently, it is 10 am to 8 pm.

Further, the fine for not following Covid appropriate behaviour has been reduced to Rs 500 from the existing Rs 2,000.

 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the decision was taken as the situation has improved, and because people are facing hardships due to loss of jobs. He appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, and said the “government will keep strict watch.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement