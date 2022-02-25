All Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted in Delhi; only physical classes from April 1

All Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted in New Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided in a meeting on Friday. There will no longer be night curfew, or restricted timings for markets, restaurants and bars. The new guidelines are likely to come into effect from Monday, February 28.

Schools will do away with the hybrid mode, and only physical classes will be held from April 1. The DDMA says online classes will be discontinued.

The timings for markets will be 10 am to 10 pm; currently, it is 10 am to 8 pm.

Further, the fine for not following Covid appropriate behaviour has been reduced to Rs 500 from the existing Rs 2,000.

DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500 All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the decision was taken as the situation has improved, and because people are facing hardships due to loss of jobs. He appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, and said the “government will keep strict watch.”