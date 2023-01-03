scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Delhi clocks four new Covid cases, no deaths; test positivity rate is 0.32%

The Delhi government has set aside Rs 104 crore for hospitals to procure general medicines as part of preparations to deal with emergency situations, amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Delhi clocks four new Covid cases, no deaths; test positivity rate is 0.32%
Delhi reported four Covid-19 positive cases on Monday with a test positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, said the data shared by the city health department.

According to the health bulletin, no Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 11 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, while 14 cases were reported on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.34 per cent.

The national capital logged nine Covid-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent.

While the number of cases has been low, the Delhi government is taking measures to meet any emergency situation. As part of a nation-wide directive, mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in Delhi to assess their preparedness, including the availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of Covid patients.

The Delhi government has also set aside Rs 104 crore for hospitals to procure general medicines as part of preparations, amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

During the first wave, the national capital’s Covid-19 tally had risen to 20,07,237. The death toll stood at 26,521, the data showed.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 10:39 IST
