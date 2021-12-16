Delhi reports four new Omicron cases in last two days, count rises to 10

Four new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Delhi over the last two days, taking Delhi’s total count up to ten.

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, there are currently 40 people who are suspected cases of the variant admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, of whom 38 are Covid-19 positive. He added that eight of these were referred to the hospital from IGI airport on Thursday morning.

“None of the cases have displayed any severe symptoms till now. One person has already been discharged so there are nine confirmed Omicron cases currently in the hospital. The facilities for isolating suspected and confirmed Omicron cases at Lok Nayak Hospital have been increased from 40 beds to 100 beds,” he said.

There were six cases of Omicron in Delhi till Tuesday. The number increased to eight on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday.

Delhi’s first patient of the Omicron variant — a 37-year-old man from Ranchi — was discharged on Monday after he tested negative for Covid-19 twice.

Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the “at-risk” countries and they are allowed to leave the airport only after the results come. Also, two per cent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

As of Wednesday, Delhi had 428 active cases. 57 cases had been detected on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.10%. No deaths were reported.