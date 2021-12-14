Delhi reports 4 new cases of Omicron, tally rises to 6

Four more people in Delhi have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This takes the total number of patients in Delhi to six. One of the six has now recovered and has been discharged from hospital.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that all six patients tested positive at the Delhi airport and were sent to Lok Nayak Hospital, where their samples were sent for genome testing.

“Four new cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in Delhi. There are a total of six such patients now. A total of 74 people who either tested positive at the airport or were suspected cases/contacts have been sent to the hospital since the end of last month. Of these, 36 have been discharged and six have been infected by the Omicron variant. One has been discharged,” Jain said.

Officials said that all six are stable and have mild to moderate symptoms.

Jain also said that no case of community transmission has been reported yet.

Delhi at present has 393 active Covid cases. 30 cases were reported on Monday at a positivity rate of 0.06%. no deaths were reported.