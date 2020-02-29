Delhi: Nephew of murdered BSP leader held

Parvesh was arrested in a case of murder at Ashok Vihar, but had fled after being granted interim bail last year. Parvesh was arrested in a case of murder at Ashok Vihar, but had fled after being granted interim bail last year.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested a nephew of former BSP leader Virender Mann on February 18 in connection with skipping bail. The accused, Parvesh Mann, is allegedly a sharpshooter with the Neeraj Bawana gang. He was arrested in a case of murder at Ashok Vihar, but had fled after being granted interim bail last year. Police said the accused was also involved in several MCOCA and extortion cases .

Parvesh’s uncle and MLA candidate, Virender Mann, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified men in Narela in October 2019.

Pramod Khushwah, DCP (Special Cell), said, “ After he fled, we were tracking his movements but he evaded arrest by changing hideouts. In February, we were informed that Parvesh was in Bengaluru. A team was sent there but he fled to Goa. Another team was sent to Goa, but Parvesh wasn’t found. Sources revealed the man was hiding in Karwar in Karnataka, and was planning to avenge his uncle’s murder.” On February 18, a police team apprehended Parvesh from a restaurant on the Goa highway in Karwar, and brought him to Delhi. In a probe led by inspectors Umesh Barthwal and Neeraj Kumar, police found Parvesh met Bawana at a drug de-addiction centre in 2005 and subsequently joined his gang.

