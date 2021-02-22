Delhi: Nephew arrested for journalist’s murder

Police arrested Gurmeet from Qutub Vihar and seized the pistol from his possession. He has been booked under sections of the Arms Act and murder.

A week after a 34-year-old journalist was shot dead outside his house in Dwarka, police said they have arrested his nephew from Goyla Dairy. Police said the journalist, Dalbir Singh, was shot in the head on February 16. He worked as a reporter for a YouTube news channel.

According to police, during questioning, the nephew, Gurmeet (22), told them that Singh was his maternal uncle and his family had fixed his wedding two months ago. Gurmeet claimed his uncle had bought him a pistol to use for celebratory firing at the wedding.

DCP (Dwarka) S K Meena, said, “Singh demanded money for the pistol but Gurmeet was only able to pay Rs 10,000. On February 16, they met near Kakrola and Singh took Gurmeet near his house. An argument broke out between them over the money, and in the heat of the moment, Gurmeet fired a bullet at Singh.”

On Thursday, police received information about him and found he was trying to sell his illegal weapon. Police arrested Gurmeet from Qutub Vihar and seized the pistol from his possession. He has been booked under sections of the Arms Act and murder.