Delhi: Neighbourhood parks to be modernised

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) in collaboration with the Delhi Garden and Park Society (DGPS) launched a ‘community park’ initiative Wednesday to transform neighbourhood parks into modern and world-class ones.

The objective behind this initiative is to make the capital a “modern, equitable and a sustainable city” as part of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision ‘Delhi@2047,’ launched in August.

Under the ‘community parks’ initiative, about 1,000 parks will be redeveloped and designed in the next five years as multi-use spaces with several amenities for visitors.

DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said, “The ‘community parks’ initiative is an important pillar of the Delhi@2047 initiative. Being conceptualised and implemented by the DDC, Delhi@2047 is an attempt to foster the government’s partnerships with the private sector (CSR initiatives) and philanthropic organisations to together achieve the vision of making Delhi an equitable, modern, sustainable and world-class city by the hundredth year of India’s independence.”

The DDC, in collaboration with the DGPS, will establish a model for the redevelopment of community parks on a pilot basis. The partnerships with philanthropists and corporates will enable the required resources to transform basic parks facilities into modern, world-class parks, Shah said. According to the DDC, the first set of parks will be set up with the support of the ICICI Foundation and CII Delhi.

The commission will also involve local communities in the design and development of these parks in order to ensure that they cater to the needs of diverse stakeholders. “Currently, there is minimal involvement of local communities in the management of parks but active participation will be ensured in designing and maintenance of the green spaces. These parks would not only improve the ecology but also the overall quality of life for the residents of Delhi,” said officials.

The parks will have CCTVs, toilets, dedicated play areas, open-air gyms, gazebos and covered seating areas. Separate tracks for walking, jogging and cycling will also be developed. Further, developing waterbodies, composting, rainwater harvesting, irrigation supply, power backup are also on the cards.

Reena Gupta, advisor to the Environment Minister said, “Well designed parks are spaces for culture, recreation, community development, heritage, health and wellness and economic development. For post-Covid public life, parks outvalue other public spaces, therefore the ‘community parks’ initiatives is a key pillar of the Delhi@2047 initiative.”