Delhi: Neighbour held for raping, killing minor girl

A week after a seven-year-old girl was raped, murdered and her body dumped inside an abandoned sewage treatment plant in outer Delhi, police arrested her neighbour Sunday. According to police, the accused wanted revenge on the girl’s father, who was allegedly in a relationship with his sister.

Advertising

While the post-mortem report is awaited, police said they have found evidence of rape, and invoked the POCSO Act.“The accused claimed the girl’s father was in a relationship with his sister and the two were caught together by his family. We have concrete evidence tying the accused to the murder. There are also two eyewitnesses, whose statements have been taken,” DCP Gaurav Sharma said.

According to police, the girl went missing on June 15, following which her parents approached the local police station.

An eight-member team was constituted to trace the accused, who was eventually zeroed in on the basis of multiple eyewitness statements.