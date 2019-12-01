Delhi: Neighbour arrested for ‘raping and killing’ 55-yr-old in her home

The accused, who works as a hawker in the locality, has been arrested, said police. (Representative Image) The accused, who works as a hawker in the locality, has been arrested, said police. (Representative Image)

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and strangulated by her 22-year-old neighbour early Saturday morning in North Delhi, police said. The accused, who works as a hawker in the locality, has been arrested, said police.

According to police, the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused after which she spat on his face. Angered by this, he allegedly strangulated her, police said.

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said, “During questioning, it was found that the man strangulated her because he got angry that she spat on his face… the incident took place at 12.30-1 am Saturday.”

Bhardwaj added that “sexual assault can only be confirmed when the post-mortem report is out.”

The woman ran a small shop at her home and lived alone, said police. According to Bhardwaj, the matter came to light when the woman’s friend stopped by at her shop for a cup of tea. “Her friend stopped by every morning before leaving for work. He saw that the door of the house was open and the woman was lying on the floor,” said Bhardwaj. A PCR call was made and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

A police officer said, “CCTV footage of the locality showed the accused entering the lane where the woman lived around 12.30 am… A case of murder has been registered against the man. The woman’s post-mortem will be conducted Sunday.”

