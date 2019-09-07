Delhi: At Nehru Planetarium, hundreds spent night gazing longingly at sky

Physics professors, students and parents turned up at Nehru Planetarium for a late night out to see the historic landing of Chandrayaan-II on the moon. Excitement was aplenty hours before the actual landing, expected to take place around 1.30 am Saturday, with more than 150 people watching films about the moon and taking turns at telescopes at the venue.

The weather, however, played spoilsport as clouds hindered a clear view of the sky. “A lot of students, parents have come for the event and we are expecting to see Chandrayaan around 1.45 am with telescopes if the sky clears,” a planetarium staff member said.

Officials from various ministries were also among the attendees, keen to see the landing with their families, the staffer said.

“ISRO is doing this project on a miniscule budget as compared to NASA and other space agencies. This shows it’s not about money, it’s about the might of the brain. Events like these have piqued interest of my students and they are keen on contributing to space efforts,” Kishore Kumar (32), a high-school history teacher, said.

Astronomy buffs Shashank Ramesh (18) and Abhilash Sen Gupta (17) said this would put India on a par with other nations that landed on the moon earlier. “We will be the fourth. That will open up the possibility of more such initiatives,” Ramesh said.

Rajesh Sharma brought his family to see the event out of his love for astronomy and a desire to witness history “in real and not on television”.