Delhi: NDMC to redevelop Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to redevelop and beautify the Hanuman Mandir complex at Connaught Place with traditional Jaisalmer stones and granite, ultra-modern technology, green toilet blocks, sanitary napkin vending machines and other basic amenities for visitors and devotees.

NDMC Vice-Chairperson Satish Upadhyay said the redevelopment of Hanuman Mandir Vatika is being done under the vision of the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission and as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being celebrated to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

“Under this beautification and redevelopment work, NDMC is replacing all the granite flooring, old tiles on the footpath with granite and Jaisalmer marble cladding. The old blocked drainage system will be replaced with a new drainage system and it will be covered with granite, there will be a modernised shoe house provision for devotees, the old tree guard will be replaced with stainless steel and drinking water will be provided to visitors 24×7,” said Upadhyay.

The NDMC will also replace the lighting fixtures and install decorative lights, lanterns and poles at the temple.

“A green toilet block will be constructed for ladies, gents, transgenders and disabled persons. There will be a sanitary vending machine, feeding chamber and diaper changing facility for babies. Besides… efforts are being made to make the toilets 100 per cent green by saving and reusing water. There will also be a water cooler inside,” he said.

Further, the NDMC is revamping the entire pipeline at the temple complex, installing a sewage treatment plant and setting up boards with instructions on dos and don’ts among other messages.