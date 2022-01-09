Delhi: NDMC to introduce ‘smart classrooms’ in all schools

After the public sector and offices, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to go completely digital in its education sector by converting all the primary classrooms into ‘smart classes’ by 2022 end.

The NDMC has already developed secondary classes into smart classrooms and now it will convert all its classrooms into ‘smart classes’, including tablet-based classes in all secondary and higher secondary schools for assessment purposes.

Delhi News Live | Follow latest updates

Besides smart classes, the civic agency will upgrade auditoriums in schools and set up 14 Palika Tinkering Labs in NDMC and Navyug schools. Presently, there are ten such labs developed in Atal and Palika Vidyalay.

“Taking the challenge of Covid -19 situation as an opportunity and fully leveraged technology to ensure ‘schooling at home to the learners’ for all its students. For enhanced accessibility to needy children for digital resources, the NDMC not only provided internet data pack charges but on a pilot basis distributed 811 tablets to class 10th and 12th students in 4 schools and 4,000 tablets will also be given in the financial year,” said NDMC chairman Dharmendra.

The NDMC is further going to restructure its schools as per the New Education Policy (NEP) and as a first step, it will set up a teachers resource centre, activity centres in the primary wing and introduce bag-less pre-primary and primary classrooms, said the chairman.