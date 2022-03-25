Delhi: NDMC to increase compost pits to produce organic manure

In order to beautify parks and gardens, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to collect all the dry leaves that have fallen on the sides of roads and in parks, and convert it into ‘green organic manure’ under its green initiative, said Vice Chairman Satish Upadhayay.

According to Upadhyay, the NDMC at present produces about 1.5 tonne manure through dry waste collected from the big parks like Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Sanjay Jheel and others. This manure is produced at compost pits created inside the parks.

“The autumn season has arrived and leaves are falling and scattering everywhere along the roads, residential areas and parks. Daily, our workers remove the leaves but instead of throwing it in the garbage, we have decided to convert these dry leaves into manure and use the same for maintaining and enhancing the beauty of parks and gardens,” said Upadhayay.

Currently, about 110 compost pits are located in 47 locations of Lutyens Zones and New Delhi area, and the council produces more than 1.5 tonnes of manure per day. It takes about 50-60 days to produce manure from green and dry waste, said officials.

Officials said the NDMC will increase the pits in the New Delhi area to produce more organic manure.

Upadhayay further appealed to residents to participate in NDMC’s green initiative by constructing small compost pits in the surroundings of their colony parks, and using the green garbage for the production of green organic manure instead of burning the leaves.