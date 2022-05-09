Delhi: NDMC to build new block at Laxmi Bai Nagar women’s hostel

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to construct an additional block with state-of-the-art facilities at its Laxmi Bai Nagar women’s hostel. Presently, the Indira Niketan hostel where the new block is being planned can accommodate around 200 women and once the new block is developed, 117 more will be able to benefit from the facility, said officials.

“Women from across the country come to Delhi to study and work and it increases the demand for affordable hostel facilities in the city. Hostel as a residential unit can foster community living and provide security, especially for women students, who cannot live alone, or even in small groups, in strange cities. So, to provide better accommodation, the NDMC has decided to construct this additional block. Tenders have been floated and the work is likely to start by June,” said NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay.

Currently, the NDMC has three working women hostels in three prime locations of the city Swati at Mandir Marg, Aakansha at Mandi House and Indira Niketan at Laxmi Bai Nagar. The NDMC, Upadhyay said, had earlier planned to extend the facility at the other hostels too but there were space constraints. “Indira Niketan is spacious and so we have decided to construct a new block here,” he said.

While giving the technical details of the additional block, Upadhyay said that the total area of Indira Niketan is 6715.91 square metres. The old building area is 852.87 square metres and the new building is coming up on 521.65 square metres of land, he said.

According to Upadhyay, the three-storied building will have 10 rooms with attached toilets on each floor. The ground floor will have nine rooms and the provision of a reception area with a 1.8-metre-wide common passage. There will also be the provision of general facilities like an elevator and staircase. He further informed that the total estimated cost of the project is Rs 9.45 crore and this block will be equipped with all modern and eco-friendly facilities like a rainwater-harvesting system, fire-fighting system and solar system.