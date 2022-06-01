Delhi: Day after 77 trees uprooted, NDMC member recommends formation of ‘quick response team’, plantation drive

A day after around 77 trees and 57 branches were uprooted in a storm, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Chahal recommended the formation of a ‘quick response team’ to study the causes and provide solutions to such incidents in future.

Chahal discussed with chairman Bhupinder Singh Bhalla an action plan to compensate for the damages in the NDMC area. He also asked the NDMC chief to start a compensatory plantation drive by planting 10 trees in affected areas.

NDMC members, along with Bhalla and other senior officers of the council, visited and inspected all the affected areas to take stock of the situation Tuesday.

Chahal said: “Our staff, at least a hundred field workers and the horticulture team are working on the ground to lift the trees. Senior officers like S Chelliah (director, horticulture-north) and Rais Ali (director, horticulture-south) are directly monitoring the situation and assisting in the removal of trees and branches from the roads in the New Delhi area.”

“I have discussed the matter in depth with chairman Bhalla ji and advised him on a compensatory tree plantation drive where NDMC can plant 10 trees as compensation for each damaged tree,” said Chahal.

Further, he asked the officials to form a coordination group to intensify arrangements to deal with such incidents or natural disasters such as waterlogging during the rainy season in the future. Chahal also wrote to the chairman regarding the same.