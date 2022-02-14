NDMC parks and gardens to have Mughal Garden like look, full bloom expected from next week

Parks under the New Delhi Municipal Council area (NDMC) will have a Mughal Garden like look by the end of this month with eye-catching flowers such as roses, tulips, lilac, lilies and others in bloom, officials have said.

The full bloom will start across the NDMC area in parks such as Nehru Park, Flower Park, India Africa friendship rose garden, Lodhi Garden, Sanjay Jheel and other small residential parks from next week if the current weather continues to remain the same, according to officials.

The main aim behind the plantation is to curb pollution as well as enhance the beauty of areas and stretches under NDMC. “Medicinal plants are also being planted at many places. This is not only for beautification. Some of these flowers have elements to fight winds and these plantations will also help in reducing pollution level and increasing greenery in the city,” said an official.

NDMC said that their target was by Valentine Day week but due to the intense winter the flowers could not bloom. Around 53,000 tulip bulbs and 10,500 other precious species such as petunia, roses, white lily, paper and other flowers have been planted across the NDMC area.

“Tulip flowers, roses and other species alongside the Shantipath stretch, Central Park, Talkatora Garden and all 52 roundabouts of NDMC area and Lutyens Zone have already bloomed giving a visual treat to the commuters and public. People have started visiting these areas and good footfall is witnessed on weekends,” said an official.

According to NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay, 63,500 flowers of different species have been planted across the Lutyens Zone of which 53,000 are tulips, 7,000 lilies and 3,500 of ilex and freesia flowers species of Holland Country.

Tulip and lilies have been planted at Central Park, NDMC Headquarters, Windsor Place roundabout, Talkatora Garden, in front of the Vice-President Bungalow (Akbar Road and Maulana Azad Road), 11 Murti etc.

According to officials, the major attraction covers both sides of Shanti Path covering around the 500-metre stretch area. The other places which are covered with flowers are the American Embassy as well as the Canada Embassy at the roundabout of Rose Garden, Lodhi Garden and AIIMS circle. Strips of tulips have also been planted along the fountain in Central Park.

S. Chellaiah, the Assistant Director (Horticulture) at New Delhi Municipal Council, said the tulips started blooming a week before and they will be in bloom for 25 days depending on the weather condition. The project to plant tulip flowers in the NDMC area started four years ago. “There is so much challenge for us with tulip bulbs as it required 15 days chilling temperature minimum 5-degree temperature to sprout it by breaking dormancy. In view of this challenge, NDMC had purchased pre-treated and pre-programmed flowers that are easily survived in erratic conditions,” he said.

The other flowers that will start blooming are petunias, white and red tulips, roses, marigolds, cornflower, Penji, Cenerarias, Flocks, cockleburs, Xanthium, paper flower, sweet William, sweet alyssum, Nemesia, larkspur, lily, jasmine, jafris, Salvia, coreopsis, antenna, verbena, white lilac and others.

The civic agency currently maintains 1,450-acre green areas, seven major parks in areas like the Central Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Nehru Park, Sanjay Jheel, two rose gardens on Shanti Path, 122 colony parks, six nurseries, 981 CPWD Parks, 51 roundabouts, 14 markets gardens and about 15,000 avenue trees.