Delhi: NDMC launches online facility to check real-time availability of slots at burial, cremation sites

People living in north Delhi can now check online for real-time availability of slots at cremation sites and burial grounds, as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has launched a digital platform for this.

The online facility can be availed through ‘online services’ section under North Delhi Municipal Corporation from the homepage of the civic body’s official website. The online facility will also allow residents to generate digital cremation slips.

The facility shows availability of slots at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Inder Puri, Panchkuian road, Satnagar, Beri wala bagh,Wazirpur JJ Colony, Paschim Vihar Cremation Ground, Haider pur Cremation Ground, Rohini Sector-26 Cremation Ground, Mangol Puri Cremation Ground, Mangol Puri Cemetery, Mangol Puri Burial Ground.

“Through this digital platform the citizens would get the digital cremation slips along with real-time availability of slots,” Mayor Raja Iqbal said.